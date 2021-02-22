Dr. Pimple Popper removed a shoulder fat lump so large, she said it was like 'giving birth'

Julia Naftulin
Sandra Lee Dr. Pimple Popper
Hollis Johnson/Insider

  • Dr. Pimple Popper treated a fan's sister who had an apple-sized fat-filled lump on her shoulder.

  • The lump, called a lipoma, came out in one big squeeze that was like "giving birth," Lee said.

  • She encouraged the patient to take a picture of the fat mass to show her brother.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

One of Dr. Pimple Popper's fans sent his sister to the celebrity dermatologist after he noticed an apple-size lipoma on her shoulder blade.

Dr. Pimple Popper, whose real name is Dr. Sandra Lee, documented the treatment experience in a February 17 video on her YouTube channel.

After numbing the woman's shoulder-blade area with an injection, Dr. Pimple Popper made an incision through the lipoma's center so she could drain its insides.

A lipoma is a type of fat-filled growth that sits between the muscle layer and skin layer. Typically, lipomas grow slowly and are fairly small - about two inches in diameter, according to the Mayo Clinic. A lipoma is usually non-cancerous, but if it feels painful or it bothers the person who has it, a dermatologist can remove the growth.

The yellow fat deposit in the lipoma protruded out of the incision right away. It started to bleed, so Lee used a cauterizing pen to stop tiny blood vessels under the skin from releasing more blood. She said this process made it easier for her to see the growth as she worked on it.

Next, Dr. Pimple Popper used her gloved fingers to push around the fat deposit and loosen it from the walls of the woman's skin. Then she was able to squeeze around the incision and the lipoma popped out of it.

"It's like you're having a baby," Lee said, referring to the massive piece of slimy fat.

Dr. Pimple Popper used surgical scissors and her fingers to de-attach the fat mass from the woman's body. She squeezed and dug around the opening a few more times to ensure she removed all of the fat, and then used stitches to close the incision and let it heal.

Afterwards, Lee suggested the woman take a picture of the "cute" fat mass to show her brother, the pimple-popping fan, what it looked like.

Read the original article on Insider

