Dr. Pimple Popper sliced and squeezed 2 back cysts and 'egg salad' spurted out

Dr. Pimple Popper treated a man with two epidermoid back cysts.

Epidermoid cysts form when skin cells multiply under the skin. They contain a cheese-like substance.

Dr. Pimple Popper said the insides looked like "egg salad."

Dr. Pimple Popper fans got a two-for-one deal with her latest pimple-popping video, where she treated a patient's two epidermoid back cysts in one sitting.

An epidermoid cyst is a growth that forms when skin cells burrow and multiply underneath the skin, according to the Mayo Clinic. Usually, epidermoid cysts grow slowly and aren't painful.

Dr. Pimple Popper, whose real name is dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee, said epidermoid cysts often have "cheesy" insides and a distinct odor due to the skin cell buildup.

Dr. Pimple Popper first worked on the patient's "baby" cyst, which he said he had for a few years.

To treat him, Lee numbed the area with an injectable solution and then used a surgical blade to cut straight across the cyst's center.

Next, Dr. Pimple Popper placed a gloved thumb and index finger on either side of the growth and squeezed inwards. Right away, a dollop of thick and white liquid spurted out.

She then used tweezers, scissors, and a tiny scooping tool to dig around inside of the incision and remove tiny pieces of the cyst. According to Lee, it's important to remove every last bit of the cyst, or it could grow back.

Once Lee confirmed she'd removed all of the epidermoid cyst, she used stitches to close the incision and move onto the second cyst.

Similar to the first, Dr. Pimple Popper numbed the area, cut through its center, and squeezed with her fingers. The second cyst released a bigger mass of cheese-like pus. Lee said the substance looked like "egg salad."

As she continued to squeeze, the cyst's entire sac, which held the pus in place under the skin, popped out. Dr. Pimple Popper rejoiced.

"It's like a little garlic clove. This one's a beauty," said of the second cyst.

She proceeded to show it to her patient, and then stitched up the second incision.

