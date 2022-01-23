🌱 Dr. Pino Case Referred To Inspector General + ZORA! Fest Moved

Rise and shine, Orlando! It's Monday, so let's get you started with everything you need to know going on around Orlando today.

Mostly sunny. High: 64 Low: 48.

1. Several semi tractor-trailers were damaged by a large fire at a truck sales and delivery facility for Cadel Truck Sales in Sanford early Sunday morning. No cause for the fire has been released as of Sunday afternoon. (Fox 35 Orlando)

2. The Florida inspector general has taken over in the case of Orange County health officer Dr. Raul Pino being placed on administrative leave by Florida's Department of Health (DOH) for encouraging vaccinations to employees. The DOH referred the case to the inspector general and says they conducted an inquiry "to determine if any laws were broken in this case." (Click Orlando)

3. An art show based on apocalyptic scenes from The Bible called Revelation Renaissance will be hosted at CityArts in downtown Orlando this April and participating artists could win up to $15,000 in cash prizes. Artists have until February 28th to submit their work for review. (Bungalower)

4. At Williams of Hollywood Prop Shop, Guests can take home a piece of former Universal Orlando attraction Shrek 4-D with them. The shop is filled with memorable items, but the price tag is high. For example, the podium in which a team member stood at as guests entered Lord Farquad’s chamber is also on sale for $4,000. (Inside The Magic)

5. This year’s ZORA! Outdoor Festival of the Arts has been rescheduled to June 2022 due to the Omicron COVID-19 variant. All virtual programming for the 33rd annual ZORA! Festival will go on as planned. (WMFE)

Orlando City Council Meeting. (2:00 PM)

Sushi And More At Publix Aprons Cooking School At The Marketplace Dr. Phillips. (6:00 PM)

Orlando Real Estate Investor Networking At Grills Lakeside Seafood Deck & Tiki Bar. (6:00 PM)

Beethoven's Symphony No. 4 At The Plaza Live. (7:00 PM)

Pick-Up Games At Free Kick Orlando (8:00 PM)

There are several job fairs this week in Central Florida including Bus Blitz 2 , Melbourne Orlando International Airport job fair , Mayor's job fair , and more. (Spectrum News 13)

A brand new season of National Theatre Live starts at Maitland's Enzian Theater in less than 2 weeks. (Twitter)

Orange County Sheriff's Office is hiring 911 Communications Specialists. The office is offering a $2,000 signing bonus upon completion of training as well. (Twitter)

