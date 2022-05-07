Dr. Sam Dasher identified as finalist for superintendent’s position

Dr. Samuel Dasher

After reviewing 12 applications and conducting interviews with four candidates, the Jefferson County Board of Education announced that Dr. Samuel Dasher is the sole finalist for its next superintendent position.

“Having known and worked with Dr. Dasher for almost 20 years we have witnessed his heart for and dedication to the students of Jefferson County,” said Board Chairman Jimmy Fleming. “He is very knowledgeable of all aspects of educational leadership, student learning and school management and is an excellent example of a continuous learner....We are confident Dr. Dasher will continue leading Jefferson County schools to greater success and help many students achieve their goals and dreams.”

While the board has determined Dr. Dasher to be the best qualified for the position, it is required to take 14 days between their announcement Monday, April 24, and their May 10 meeting, to make his resume and application available for public review and comment. That information has been posted on the board’s website at www.jefferson.k12.ga.us.

Fleming said that Dr. Dasher stood out among the candidates throughout the recruiting, reviewing and interviewing process.

Dr. Dasher’s 29 year career in education has been spent serving children in Richmond and Jefferson counties, starting at Murphey Middle School in Augusta as a science teacher.

“Even then, I realized that being an educator is truly a labor of love that requires the willingness to give completely of yourself in order to ensure the success of your students,” he wrote in his application letter to the board.

While there, he attended National Science Teacher conferences, worked in the summer to develop science curricula, a two-time teacher of the year and was named district IX science teacher of the year.

He took the job as assistant principal at Louisville Academy in 2001 and two years later became principal of Louisville Middle School.

While serving in these positions Dr. Dasher said that he began to develop his philosophies of leadership.

“Children come first always,” he said. “Teachers need the support and resources necessary for success. Parents and stakeholders should be involved in the educational process, and above all else, every student deserves the best education that we can deliver.”

As principal, Dr. Dasher said he set high standards and expectations to ensure that Louisville Middle would consistently exceed state standards and address children’s needs.

He joined the Jefferson County Board office in 2012 as the Director of Student Services and became an assistant superintendent in 2015.

“My experience as an educational leader has taught me the importance of open and honest lines of communication,” Dr. Dasher said. “Communication is the foundation of any successful relationship, and education is a profession that is ultimately based on relationships. Having spent my entire career serving the needs of Title I school communities, I am uniquely positioned to understand the importance of equity across the educational spectrum. Regardless of location, students and teachers should not be limited in their access to technology, resources or funding. Ensuring equity makes certain each student has the possibility of success.”

Fleming said that while the board was looking for someone with all of the proper credentials, they were also looking for someone with experienced focus on high levels of student learning and a leader who would serve as an excellent example for staff.

“The application process was really pretty dynamic and required a lot of thought and work,” Fleming said. “School climate and student learning were high on our list, but there were about 20 main points that we prioritized. Dr. Dasher’s personal experience with us gave him an advantage that allowed him to show his skills and knowledge of Jefferson County and a way to lead us forward....And to hit the ground running without that learning curve is a huge advantage.”

Fleming added that all of the board members participated diligently in the process and put in a lot of time and effort. The board is expected to vote in support of Dasher in its May meeting.

“I am humbled and extremely excited and look forward to working with everyone in the community, all the agencies, all the stakeholders, students, parents and teachers to realize the dream of one Warrior Nation, one Jefferson County,” Dr. Dasher said.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Dr. Sam Dasher identified as finalist for superintendent’s position