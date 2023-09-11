Dr Susan Gilby: ‘Another clinically qualified killer like Lucy Letby is inevitable’

Dr Susan Gilby: ‘To have that life and future taken away in such a brutal, sadistic way is beyond comprehension’ - Lorne Campbell/Guzelian

Joining the Countess of Chester should have been a kind of homecoming for Dr Susan Gilby. She gave birth to the youngest of her three children at the hospital, and spent part of her training there.

But within days of becoming its medical director and deputy chief executive in 2018, she was filled with dread. “I remember sitting on my own in that office… and I thought, ‘What have I done?’”

Gilby had just discovered a trove of papers about the neonatal unit which, to her mind, showed that the hospital had bungled its response to a series of unexplained deaths and collapses of babies in its care.

As is now known, these disastrous outcomes were the work of Lucy Letby, a neonatal nurse who worked at the Countess of Chester, in Cheshire. Last month, she was convicted of murdering seven children and attempting to murder six others, making her one of Britain’s worst serial killers. The police are currently reviewing the records of 4,000 babies, as part of an ongoing investigation into other infants she may have harmed.

However, at the time that Gilby accepted her post at the hospital, Letby had yet to be arrested and senior figures at the trust seemed to believe she was the victim of a campaign against her. Even after Letby’s arrest – just a few weeks before Gilby assumed her new role – she says she was shocked to find a “very fixed view that the police have got this wrong”.

Camera footage issued by Cheshire Constabulary of the arrest of Lucy Letby - Cheshire Constabulary/PA

“I couldn’t actually identify anybody whose concern was that murders had taken place in the neonatal unit,” Gilby, 60, recalls. “There was a belief that there would be no charges and that the focus of our energies should be on what were we going to do about these paediatricians.”

During Letby’s trial, the jury heard how a group of consultants in the neonatal unit had repeatedly raised the alarm about the nurse, but that their concerns were dismissed.

According to reports, they were allegedly forced to write a letter of apology to the killer nurse, and at least one consultant had to sit with her and apologise in person. Some managers’ apparent reluctance to entertain the idea that Letby was a killer continued for years, even after she was charged in 2020. Gilby – who by that point was chief executive of the trust – telephoned her predecessor Tony Chambers to let him know “as a courtesy”.

He had presided over the hospital throughout the period of the nurse’s known killing spree, and she assumed he would be horrified. “He was horrified, but not in the way that I expected.… he expressed concern about Lucy,” she says. “He said, ‘I’m just worried about a wrongful conviction’.”

After Letby was found guilty, Chambers said the trial and police investigation showed “the complex nature of the issues raised. The crimes that have been committed are appalling and I am deeply saddened by what has come to light”.

Chambers’ response, and those of other NHS managers, will be examined in the statutory inquiry, announced earlier this month. While Gilby says she is “not judge and jury”, she believes the biggest “omission” of the trust was “not having an open mind to thinking the unthinkable”.

“There was data and there was evidence to be asking all the right questions. And those questions – from the evidence that I’ve seen – were not asked,” she says.

Dr Susan Gilby believes the trust failed to have an ‘open mind to thinking the unthinkable’ - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Gilby, by her own account, took a different approach and set about trying to understand the facts shortly after her arrival at the trust. Her initial meeting with one of the paediatricians, Stephen Brearey, lasted three hours.

“Within 10 minutes… it was very clear that what he was describing were not expected collapses or deaths… and nothing that they had done so far had certainly explained it.”

Gilby had the advantage of being able to draw on her own clinical experience in critical care. Before entering the ranks of NHS management, she was a consultant anaesthetist and intensive care specialist at Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital, and knew that the clinical scenarios Brearey described were extremely unusual.

However, she says the thing that really “brought it home” to her were the papers she found, while still deputy chief executive, in the office that had belonged to Ian Harvey, the former medical director.

“In the bottom of a drawer, I found a box file which contained many documents related to the neonatal unit, to the grievance process, to board meetings… I was quite horrified by what I was reading.”

According to Gilby, the board had been told that two important reviews had been carried out into the problems on the unit. One was by the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH), and allegedly “found no evidence of deliberate harm”. The other – undertaken on the recommendation of the RCPCH – was supposed to be an in-depth, external review of each of the unexplained deaths.

In the box file, she was shocked to discover that the RCPCH review was simply a service review. “The terms of reference clearly did not include looking at the circumstances of these babies’ deaths and collapses,” she says. There was also a “very perfunctory” review of the neonatal deaths.

While Gilby is critical of the managers who were at the Countess of Cheshire during Letby’s killing spree, she concedes that Letby was ‘highly manipulative’ - Cheshire Constabulary via Reuters

When Gilby presented her findings, she says, Chambers allegedly told her, “You’ve got this wrong”. He left soon afterwards. The response of the trust chairman at the time, Sir Duncan Nichol, was very different, she says. “He was very open to listening to my reasoning and immediately arranged for me to brief the rest of the non-executive directors, who were aghast.”

Gilby feels the same. “These were complex pregnancies: in many cases multiple pregnancies or babies being born very prematurely. To have gone through so much and then to have that life and future taken away in such a brutal, sadistic way is beyond comprehension.”

While Gilby is critical of the managers who were at the Countess of Cheshire during Letby’s killing spree, she is not entirely damning of them – especially of those that spent time with the nurse.

“We need to remember that Letby is the serial killer here. She was highly manipulative. And for those executives and managers who had direct contact with her, I’m in no doubt that she succeeded in manipulating them.’

But having worked in intensive care, she says, “you never forget those children [that die]. I could name them, from 1993. I’ve seen their parents’ reactions and to imagine that happening over and over again – it makes you want to weep.”

Sitting in the sunny living room of her large country house just outside Northwich, this is one of the few moments in the interview when she struggles to find the words. Gilby didn’t set out to be a doctor, initially completing a degree in music before switching paths to medicine.

During her training, she found she loved the variety of intensive care, and “supporting families through a very difficult period in their lives”.

After the birth of her third child, she moved to her local hospital in Leighton as a consultant in anaesthesia and intensive care. But soon after she arrived, she says, “it was really obvious to me that there were issues with professional standards.”

She was asked to lead reforms to its sepsis protocol and eventually became its associate medical director for medicine and emergency care.

Gilby does not mince her words. Perhaps this is because she is now in a very different position. Last year, she was suspended from the trust following a breakdown in her relationship with its current chairman, who joined long after Letby was charged.

Gilby resigned shortly afterwards and is now suing the trust for constructive dismissal. She is not able to comment on the employment case, due to be heard in December 2024. But in court papers she alleges that she was “bullied, harassed and undermined”. The Countess of Chester has said it “denies all allegations” that Gilby has raised in her complaint.

However, she is evidently willing to talk about the Letby scandal, and she says she felt huge “relief” when she learned of the verdict.

By a strange set of coincidences, the day Letby was sentenced happened to be the day that Gilby buried her father. He had been a governor at Letby’s old school – Aylestone School in Hereford – while the killer nurse was a pupil. Gilby also attended the school, albeit decades earlier.

She says that on the day of the funeral, she kept receiving news alerts about the parents of Letby’s victims, who were giving their impact statements. She had been unsure about whether she had it in her to deliver her father’s eulogy, but says: “If the parents of those babies have got the courage to stand up and do that, I can stand up and talk about a life well-lived.”

Gilby has never crossed paths with Letby. Nor has she spoken to the families of her victims after she was instructed not to by the police.

There was one exception: a father with another child who was a patient at the hospital, and who asked to meet with Gilby. A lot of his anger was focused on the public statements that had been made on behalf of the trust, she says. “He felt this was further harm to his family because those statements didn’t ring true.”

Those statements will no doubt be examined by the inquiry – but they have likely already been pored over behind closed doors. In 2020, Dr Gilby and Sir Duncan commissioned a review from the independent consultancy, Facere Melius, which was, she says, intended for publication at the end of Letby’s trial.

The document remains unpublished, and Gilby appears sceptical about the reasons for the delay. “It’s hard for me to understand why that report isn’t ready, given that I was taken through a late draft of it in October 2022,” she says.

Dr Susan Gilby is hopeful of a change in attitude towards whistleblowers that will ultimately protect patients - Lorne Campbell/Guzelian

The report will need to undergo due diligence and independent legal processes. Jane Tomkinson, the trust’s acting chief executive, said yesterday that it welcomes the inquiry and is assisting the ongoing police investigation. “Due to ongoing legal considerations, it would not be appropriate for the trust to make any further comment at this time,” she added.

Harvey did not respond to requests for comment.

Gilby refuses to divulge the contents of the draft Facere Melius report she saw, explaining that it belongs to the trust. But she believes it will make for grim reading.

“We wanted to know, ‘Was there a possibility that these crimes could have been identified and stopped sooner than they were?’ And I fear that that is the case and that the evidence in the report will confirm that.”

It will be no comfort for the families of the babies that Letby killed or harmed.

Reflecting on events at the Countess of Chester, Gilby is hopeful that they can usher in a change in attitude towards whistleblowers that will ultimately protect patients.

“The way the clinicians were made to feel in the face of what they were dealing with on the unit is unforgivable… They were traumatised,” Gilby says. “Really these doctors were not whistleblowers. They were appropriately escalating clinical concerns through the hierarchy…but their specialist expertise was not listened to.”

Until that shift in culture takes place, she adds, another Lucy Letby could go undetected.

“Inevitably there will be another clinically qualified killer. And initially, I would imagine it would be difficult for them to be spotted…It is a horrible thing to say, but I do feel that it’s possible it could happen somewhere else.”

She adds: “There are some [NHS trusts] where that culture of managing doctors rather than listening to them is pervasive. No amount of regulation of managers is going to address that issue…[Until] people are not just listened to but are applauded for raising concerns – even when it turns out that their concerns are unfounded – then this sort of thing could happen again.”

