Dr. William Husel defense attorney: 'We couldn't be more happy'

As he sat in a conference room at his law offices in Florida Wednesday morning, Jose Baez couldn't help but smile.

Baez spoke to the media about two hours after his client, former Mount Carmel Health Systems doctor William Husel, was found not guilty on 14 counts of murder related to the deaths of patients in his care.

"We couldn’t be more happy for him and his family, a really lovely, wonderful group of people, an incredible doctor," Baez said.

Baez and the rest of Husel's defense team had not spoken to the media throughout the trial, which lasted seven weeks and is one of the longest in Ohio history. He said Wednesday that the focus was to be on the trial and keeping Husel out of prison for what his defense team has said was providing comfort care to patients who were dying in the intensive care unit at Mount Carmel West in Franklinton.

Initially, Baez said he wasn't able to take the case when Husel approached him about being his lead attorney, because he was involved in another high-profile case defending Harvey Weinstein, a former American film producer facing sex offense charges in New York. But when Baez withdrew from the Weinstein case, Husel reached out again.

"He flew to New York and we had a frank and honest conversation with him and with his wife, Mariah," Baez said. "After looking at the evidence, what they were accusing him of, I saw the potential danger of a conviction in this case and what it would mean to health care and patients."

He said the case called into question everything about end-of-life care and medicines given to alleviate pain during the dying process and could have had an echo throughout the healthcare profession should Husel have been found guilty.

Baez said his belief in the case strengthened as he reviewed the evidence, which totaled more than 300,000 pages, including more than 30,000 pages of medical records.

"They could have called 100 witnesses. They weren’t going to change the facts and they weren’t going to change the evidence," Baez said of the prosecution, which called more than 50 witnesses.

Mon., Apr. 11, 2022, Columbus, Ohio, USA; Defense attorney Jose Baez delivers his closing statements during the murder trial of former Mt. Carmel physician William Husel at the Franklin County Common Pleas Courthouse.

Opening statements set the tone

As the trial date approached, Baez said the defense team was concerned about having to overcome the media coverage in the case since it came to light in 2019.

"The overwhelming presumption of guilt in the community was a challenge," Baez said.

Once trial began though, Baez said he felt good about Husel's chances of acquittal from the moment opening statements occurred.

"We believe we laid out the case and all of its complexities. The state read a 30 minute opening statement which really didn’t address the case or the issues," Baez said. "It didn’t really address the patients or the hospital or any of the witnesses the jury would be hearing from."

In his opening statement, Baez told the jury about Project Lighthouse, a plan that was considered but never implemented by Mount Carmel to manage the publicity surrounding the case. He also mentioned a patient of Husel's, known as T.Y., who suffered what Baez called a "bad death" that influenced how Husel treated patients going forward.

But Judge Michael Holbrook limited the amount of evidence the jury could hear about those issues.

"I'm incredibly disappointed the jury didn’t have the complete picture," Baez said. "We were hopeful and confident that the truth was going to be prevail."

Baez also said he felt his cross-examination of Columbus police Det. William Gillette, one of the investigators on the case, and co-counsel Diane Menashe's cross-examination of prosecution expert Dr. Wes Ely helped sway the jury in Husel's favor.

"The questioning of the lead detective set the tone for the trial that it was a farce of an investigation to begin with," he said.

The Franklin County Prosecutor's office issued a brief statement on Wednesday that the they accepted the jury verdict. Elected Prosecutor Gary Tyack was not made available to answer additional questions.

Motion to remove the judge, deliberations and the verdict

Baez also discussed a motion he filed with the Ohio Supreme Court on the eve of closing arguments to disqualify Holbrook from the case.

"When we actually filed this motion, it was based on, how should I say this, evidence that we thought was overwhelming and the standard is that the accused does not feel that he or she can get a fair trial," Baez said. "We had various issues with the court and we tried our best to resolve them."

The Supreme Court ultimately ruled Holbrook could stay on the case, and following closing arguments, Baez, Husel and the defense team began the agonizing wait for a verdict.

"We were surprised it was taking this long," Baez said, adding that the defense had believed the jury was split 11-1 in favor of acquittal of 13 of the 14 charges and 10-2 in favor of acquittal on the fourteenth charge.

"They didn’t prove intent, they didn’t put on any evidence of his intent," Baez said of the prosecution's case. "They tried their best to talk about odd numbers and microwaves and bromances and that was the best they could do. We were concerned because, of course, anything can happen. We fully expected this to be a quick verdict for that reason."

The wait, however, was worth it with a not guilty verdict on Wednesday morning that allowed Husel to walk out of the Franklin County courthouse a free man.

"We could not be happier for William and his family and what message this actually sends to all of the healthcare professionals," Baez said. "I cannot tell you how scary (being charged) is and should be for everyone that if a doctor can get charged like this, anyone can."

Baez also said that he hoped no murder cases are brought "on such flimsy evidence" in the future.

He said Husel was taking time Wednesday to savor his family and decompress and would not speak to the media. However, he said Husel hoped to practice medicine again the future.

"It affected me unlike any other case I've ever had. William was such an inspiration to all of us," he said.

