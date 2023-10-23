Dr. Yang Ahn of The Ahn Clinic can treat your food allergies naturally

TechCrunch

Over the weekend, Paddy Cosgrave and Web Summit made the bombshell announcement that Cosgrave would step down from his post as CEO of the technology conference business -- a move made to try to close the book on a sea of controversy and high profile conference cancellations that had been pouring on him and his technology event business after Cosgrave made remarks critical of Israel in the wake of Hamas' deadly attack on Israeli civilians and the ensuing retaliation from Israel. Now the organization has confirmed to TechCrunch two new developments in the story.