Dracut resource officer placed on leave pending alleged inappropriate contact investigation

A Dracut school resource officer was placed on leave Monday pending an investigation into an alleged incident with a student, according to officials.

Dracut Police say an allegation of inappropriate contact between a Dracut High School student and School Resource Officer Sunny Nguyen was brought to their attention and as a result, Nguyen is on paid administrative leave.

In a joint statement with police, Dracut Public Schools says they’re cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

