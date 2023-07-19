Dracut officer resigns amid investigation into alleged ‘inappropriate contact’ with student

Just two days after an investigation was launched into alleged misconduct between a school resource officer and a student, police say the officer involved has resigned.

Sunny Nguyen is no longer employed by the Dracut Police Department after submitting a letter of resignation from his position as patrol officer on Wednesday, according to Chief Peter Bartlett.

Nguyen was working as the resource officer at Dracut High School and has been on paid leave since the school department learned of an allegation of inappropriate contact between him and an 18-year-old student.

An investigation into that allegation remains ongoing. Police say Nguyen’s resignation will not affect that.

No further information was immediately made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

