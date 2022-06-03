Dracut Police investigating multiple smash and grab thefts in possible connection with NH robbery

Dracut Police are seeking help from the public with their investigation into a smash and grab theft at a liquor store, as well as an attempted robbery at Heav’nly Donuts. These incidents are following an investigation in Windham, NH after a donut shop was robbed earlier on Friday morning.

Police said at 5:30 a.m. officers were called to Heav’nly Donuts on Merrimack Avenue for reports of an attempted robbery. Just minutes before, at approximately 5:04 a.m. officers responded to Muldoon Liquors on Pleasant Street for reports of a burglary at that location.

After an on-scene investigation, Dracut Police learned that this unknown suspect allegedly smashed a front glass door and stole lottery tickets.

Upon arrival at Heav’nly Donuts, officers learned that a man walked in and handed a note to staff indicating that he had a weapon.

According to police, the suspect then attempted to take the cash register but was unsuccessful, and fled the scene on foot. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

There were no injuries in either of the incidents.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing shorts and flip-flops.

Lowell and Dracut police are investigating these Friday robberies along with Pelham and Windham Police investigating similar incidents in their communities.

Dracut Police are asking anyone who believes they can help identify the suspect, or has information about this incident to call 978-957-2123.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

