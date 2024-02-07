Draft mobilisation law with unconstitutional provisions nearly impossible to adopt – Ukraine's National Security Council Secretary

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, has said that the likelihood that the provisions of the updated draft law on mobilisation would not comply with the Ukrainian Constitution is "close to zero".

Source: Danilov in the episode of Ukrainska Pravda. Summary

Quote from Danilov: "The MPs who are politically responsible for voting and the president of Ukraine will not allow unconstitutional provisions to be included in this law."

Details: He also stressed that it is important for the law to be fair and understandable to society.

Quote from Danilov: "This law should be fair and understandable for the whole society. It should not have interpretations that some people 'read one way to the left and others to the right'. It should be simple and clear. So that each person understands what it is about."

