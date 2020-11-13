DraftKings: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $347.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 98 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 63 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $132.8 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $132.2 million.

DraftKings shares have nearly quadrupled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than quadrupled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DKNG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DKNG