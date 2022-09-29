1

DraftKings is on track to be profitable in Q4 2023, strategist says

Josh Schafer
·Producer
·2 min read

Sports gambling interest hasn’t wavered three weeks into the NFL season, according to multiple data points and Wall Street experts, and one analyst sees DraftKings (DKNG) in the green late next year.

“DraftKings thinks they have enough cash on their balance sheet to be investing and acquiring customers in the same manner they are now to eventually get to profitability in 4Q of '23,” Needham & Company Managing Director Bernie McTernan told Yahoo Finance (video above). “And we think full-year profitability in fiscal '24."

Consistently producing a profit has proven challenging for sportsbooks as increased legalization has meant expensive product launches and promotions in new territories.

Through three weeks ending on September 18, FanDuel — a subsidiary for Flutter Entertainment (PDYPY) — recently reported a quarterly profit and currently leads the nation’s largest betting market (New York) with 47.98% of the overall gross gaming revenue, the take-home number for operators after accounting for taxes and other losses. DraftKings is next with 29.83% of the New York market, followed by Caesars (CZR) at 12.59% and BetMGM (MGM).

GeoComply, which is used by sportsbooks to verify users' locations, tracked 103.1m check-ins nationwide during Week 1 of the NFL season. That marked a 71.5% increase from last year. The question for investors and analysts becomes which apps are seeing the most activity among those check-ins.

In a note to clients, McTernan highlighted that FanDuel and DraftKings are currently leading activity on iOS Sports app rankings, holding well above the next closest sportsbooks BetMGM, Barstool Sportsbook (PENN), and Caesars.

DraftKings signage is displayed as Victor Ortiz and Todd Manuel box during their super welterweight boxing match at Gila River Arena on May 21, 2022. (Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)
DraftKings signage is displayed as Victor Ortiz and Todd Manuel box during their super welterweight boxing match at Gila River Arena on May 21, 2022. (Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

DraftKings' strong position at the top of that list, coupled with it continuing to promote while others like Caesars have cut back, is why Needham & Company is bullish on the stock. McTernan’s current $25 price target on the stock indicates a potential 70% upside over the next 12 months.

“We continue to think DraftKings — one of the reasons why we have a Buy rating on the stock — is that we think that just their scale begets better technology, which could be a differentiating factor and a reason why customers keep returning to the platform," McTernan said.

Josh is a reporter and producer for Yahoo Finance.

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Lego revenue reaches $3.5 billion in first half of 2022

    While other pandemic-resistant brands and companies suffered under inflation in 2022, Lego reports revenue gains in the first six months of the year.

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims fall; second-quarter GDP unrevised

    The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week as the labor market remains resilient despite rising headwinds from the Federal Reserve's stiff interest rate increases and slowing demand. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 16,000 to a seasonally adjusted 193,000 for the week ended Sept. 24, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

  • Chinese EV Maker Leapmotor Tumbles in Hong Kong Trading Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-vehicle maker Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology Co. slumped in its first day of trade in Hong Kong, joining a slew of listings this year that fell below their offering price in their debut. Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateS&P 500 Roars Ba

  • Worried About a Financial Crisis? Enter – Self Custody.

    Placing bitcoin in cold storage won't prevent losses, but it can eliminate counterparty risk.

  • U.S. economic growth revised up; gap between GDP and GDI narrows sharply

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. economy's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic was much stronger than initially thought amid massive fiscal stimulus, according to revisions on Thursday, which also showed the gap between the two measures of growth narrowing sharply in 2021.

  • 3 Stocks You'll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices

    Here's why: The stock market has always recovered after a downturn. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is square in the crosshairs of a recession. With more than 80% of its business coming from advertisement sources, revenue growth will be challenging in a recession.

  • Wall Street set to open lower on growing economic downturn worries

    (Reuters) -U.S. stock indexes were set to open lower on Thursday as worries of a global economic downturn from aggressive central bank rate hikes and risks of potential contagion from a turmoil in UK markets turned investors risk averse. The Dow and S&P 500 e-minis fell for the seventh time in eight sessions, while megacap growth names such as Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Meta Platforms Inc and Tesla Inc lost between 1.6% and 2.7% in premarket trading. Sterling fell and bond prices slid, with the selloff in British assets spilling over to even safe-haven U.S. Treasuries and top-rated German bonds.

  • 3 Big Problems for Retirees on Social Security -- And How to Fix Them

    The Social Security program is in need of reform, and the aging population, inflation, and taxes are particularly pressing issues for seniors.

  • Fed’s Mester Says Rates Need to Keep Rising to Reduce Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said the US central bank, which has already raised its benchmark interest rate by three percentage points this year, has got to keep going to restrain high inflation.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream Pip

  • Retirement Savings: Decrease in Monthly Medicare Premiums Coming in 2023

    Americans will be paying less in monthly premiums for Medicare's Part B plan in 2023 -- the first decrease in a decade. Medicare Enrollment: Out-of-Pocket Prescription Costs Included in the Inflation...

  • Schwab Undercuts Vanguard With Launch of Muni ETF Offering 0.03% Fee

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp.’s asset management arm is launching a new municipal-bond exchange-traded fund with an ultra-low fee that will compete with giants in the space.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendums’Putin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak Spot

  • How Donald Trump Paid Less In Taxes Than A Household Earning Only $20,000 Per Year

    Donald Trump has taken a lot of heat over the years about his income taxes or, more specifically, his ability to get out of paying what most would consider his fair share. Trump has kept a tight grip on his tax returns, becoming the first president in 40 years not to release them to the public. According to data reported by The New York Times, Trump only paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017 — less than the average of $819 paid by households making over $20,000 per year in 2017. Acc

  • Import curbs boost Indian TV manufacturing, Viera group says

    India's ban on smart TV imports two years ago, and tax incentives for domestic producers from federal government and many states, have boosted local manufacturing, said an official at Viera group, one of the fast-growing producers of smart TVs. In July 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration imposed restrictions on TV imports, mainly to contain imports from China and to boost local manufacturing.

  • Apple's falling iPhone demand isn't as bad as it sounds

    Apple is pulling away from iPhone 14 production, retreating from plans to increase manufacturing by 6 million units, according to a report by Bloomberg.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures tumble after relief rally falters

    U.S. stock futures slumped Thursday morning as recession jitters returned to Wall Street after a relief bounce in the previous session spurred by the Bank of England’s bond-buying move.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Tesla, Starbucks and Vail Resorts

    Top trending stocks in after hours trading on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

  • Exclusive-Brands blast Twitter for ads next to child pornography accounts

    (Reuters) -Some major advertisers including Dyson, Mazda, Forbes and PBS Kids have suspended their marketing campaigns or removed their ads from parts of Twitter because their promotions appeared alongside tweets soliciting child pornography, the companies told Reuters. Brands ranging from Walt Disney Co, NBCUniversal and Coca-Cola Co to a children's hospital were among more than 30 advertisers that appeared on the profile pages of Twitter accounts peddling links to the exploitative material, according to a Reuters review of accounts identified in new research about child sex abuse online from cybersecurity group Ghost Data. In one example, a promoted tweet for shoe and accessories brand Cole Haan appeared next to a tweet in which a user said they were "trading teen/child" content.

  • Sanctioned Russian billionaire's superyacht sells at auction for $37.5 million, far less than its $75 million value, reports say

    A five-deck superyacht seized from Russian steel tycoon Dmitry Pumpyansky has been sold at auction to an unidentified buyer.

  • How much money do I need to live entirely off dividends? Here is the lowest amount you can probably get away with

    Dividends can offer fat full-time income. But the math needs to work.

  • The average student-loan borrower will see their monthly bill drop by up to $300 a month when payments restart, the Education Department said

    Student-loan borrowers with a remaining balance after Biden's forgiveness will see monthly bills that are $200 to $300 lower, the Ed. Dept. estimates.