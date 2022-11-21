'I haven't withdrawn anything': DraftKings user details nearly losing thousands to hack

DraftKings (DKNG) shares sank nearly 11% on Monday following an Action Network report that customers had been hacked.

The hack came late Sunday night, normally the busiest day of the week for sportsbooks, and just hours before the first U.S. World Cup soccer match, an event anticipated to draw significant gambling interest.

DraftKings did not respond to Yahoo Finance’s request for comment but tweeted from its customer support page: “We are aware of reports of customers having issues with their accounts, and we are investigating.”

Josh Cooper, a 39-year old living outside of Kansas City, Missouri, has been using the daily fantasy feature on DraftKings for several years. During Sunday night’s NFL matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, DraftKings emailed Cooper that a withdrawal was being processed.

The first movement in the account not triggered by Cooper happened at 8:21 PM CT, according to account statements reviewed by Yahoo Finance. The hacker deposited $5.00. Six minutes later, nearly all of Cooper’s $19,439.00 had been withdrawn from the account.

“So I think: ‘Well I haven't withdrawn anything,’” Cooper told Yahoo Finance. “Since I was on my PC, I just quickly hit the account and hit ‘cancel withdrawal request’.”

Cooper, who was watching the game with his computer open to track his fantasy players, was able to quickly void the withdrawal. By 9:08 CT, the money was back in his account but he still can't access his account on other devices since the backup phone number to change the password had been changed.

“I got extremely lucky,” Cooper said. I think that I was just right there while it happened, logged in, able to hit the cancel button as soon as it popped up.”

Hackers attempted to withdraw more than $19,000 from Cooper's DraftKings account. (Photo courtesy of Josh Cooper)

Cooper emailed DraftKings support to alert of the issue at 9:21 CT.

“We understand how troubling it is to feel like someone else has access to your account,” a DraftKings player advocate wrote back 19 minutes later. “We've restricted your account as a precaution while we investigate. We'll follow up with your account's status once we have an update.”

As of midday Monday, Cooper hadn’t heard further about the status of his account.

“I'm mostly just trying to keep track of any type of notification that anything is trying to be withdrawn,” Cooper said. “They're saying it's on hold, so I'm hoping I can trust them on that, but I don't know.”

Jon Strini, who claims to have lost more than $500, also hasn’t heard back about the status of his account but had a similar experience to Cooper.

"I woke up this morning and checked my account because I had a wager on the Chiefs game last night but fell asleep before the game was over and I wanted to see if I won,” Strini recalled to Yahoo Finance. “I knew something was up right away because my balance showed a total of $0.59. When I tried to check the balance, I was prompted by the two-step verification code. The code would not send to my phone. Somehow the hackers changed the phone number, so I’m essentially locked out of my account right now. They made a $5 deposit in the account and then withdrew everything.”

Since then, Strini has sent multiple email requests to DraftKings’ Help desk and left voicemails but has yet to receive a response.

“I have not found a way yet to get a human on the phone or to respond in any way,” he said.

