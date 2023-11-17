Drag racer gets life in crash that killed 2 North TX teens on way to visit grandma’s grave

Getty Images/Three Columbus Zoo and Aquarium’s former executives accused of stealing more than $2.2 million in funding.

An Arlington man has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of manslaughter in a 2022 drag-racing crash that killed two teens who were on their way to visit their grandmother’s grave in a Fort Worth cemetery.

In addition to the life sentence, Lovo Graves, 43, was fined $10,000 by the jury, Tarrant County District Attorney Phil Sorrells said in a news release on X Friday.

Thanks to the Fort Worth Police Department and their traffic investigation unit for their work on this case and for their commitment to keeping our community safe. pic.twitter.com/nxTSgt9ZLR — Tarrant County CDA (@TarrantCountyDA) November 17, 2023

Graves was driving in excess of 90 mph in a 45 mph zone when his Dodge Ram pickup T-boned another pickup occupied by 19-year-old Lauren Richardson and 18-year-old Kennedy Young. It was May 7, 2022, the day before Mother’s Day, and the teens were on their way to Rose Hill Cemetery to leave flowers on their grandmother’s grave, Sorrells said.

The teens died at the scene, Fort Worth police said, and Graves was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Graves was arrested in July 2022 on a manslaughter charge and indicted in November 2022.

According to the indictment, Graves was accused of drag racing and “driving a motor vehicle at an excessive speed with limited visibility due to the terrain.”

Graves’ trial was held in Tarrant County 371st District Court starting the week of Nov. 6, according to court records. Assistant District Attorneys Brittane Hamilton and Terri Moore prosecuted the case.