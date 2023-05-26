Drag racing driver shoots person in chest after they honked horn, Tennessee cops say

A driver was shot in the chest on a Tennessee highway after honking his car horn at another driver drag racing, outlets report.

Around 5 a.m. on May 24, officers responded to a shooting victim on Interstate 240, according to a tweet from the Memphis Police Department.

The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

The driver told police that a Dodge Charger and Infiniti were drag racing on the highway, and he honked his horn at the cars to avoid a wreck, WHQB reported.

The driver of the Infiniti sped away, according to WHQB, but then slowed down until it was next to the vehicle that honked.

The Infiniti driver shot into the vehicle through the passenger side window, hitting the driver in the chest, WREG reported.

There were no bullet holes on the vehicle, police told WREG, but the window was shattered when officers arrived.

Memphis police said in the tweet that there was no suspect in the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

There have been 55 reported shootings of drivers on Memphis interstates in 2023, twice as many as 2022 during the same period, WREG reported.

