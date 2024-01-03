'Drag racing' teens plead not guilty to homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter

The teenagers accused of “drag racing” in a fatal Iowa City crash have each pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including involuntary manslaughter and three separate counts of vehicular manslaughter following the death of a Waterloo woman.

Kesean Ford and Elijah Seals, 18, were allegedly traveling side-by-side at a high speed along East Court Street on May 27, according to witness accounts and data reviewed by police.

Ford's 2008 Saturn Vue struck Russell's vehicle at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and East Court Street. The 22-year-old later died from her injuries.

Ford and Seals were charged with involuntary manslaughter and three counts of homicide by vehicle, one each related to the pair’s alleged drag racing, reckless driving, and speed on the night of the incident.

More: Iowa City teens charged with vehicular homicide, involuntary manslaughter from May crash

Two of the charges are Class “C” felonies, carrying a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine, while the other two are Class D felonies, which could carry as many as five years in prison and an additional fine. Altogether, the pair could face as many as 30 years in prison if convicted.

The pair were originally charged as juveniles for their alleged involvement in the fatal crash, but each had their cases moved to civilian court.

Ford pleaded not guilty on Dec. 21 and Seals pleaded not guilty a day later on Dec. 22.

Seals was released on $10,000 bond. Ford was released on $30,000 bond. Both are subject to electronic monitoring. Ford is under house arrest, according to court documents.

Jury trials for Seals and Ford will begin on April 2 at the Johnson County Courthouse.

More: Lawsuit accusing teens of drag racing in Iowa City before fatal accident dismissed

Complaints detail ‘drag racing’ allegations

The alleged drag racing began when the pair lined up next to one another at an intersection along East Court Street.

A witness told police they saw the cars at 4th Avenue and Court Street, about a quarter-mile from the crash site, according to the criminal complaint filed by police.

Data collected by police said Ford was in the westbound lane and Seals was in the eastbound lane.

The westbound lane is the proper lane of travel on Court Street between 4th and South 7th Avenue, but data collected by police revealed that the vehicles were traveling east on Court Street.

Police analyzed data from the vehicles around the time of the collision and also collected cell phone data showing the pair allegedly traveling at least 25 miles per hour over the posted 25 MPH speed limit.

Russell was allegedly in the intersection and her Chevrolet Malibu was struck first by Ford’s Saturn Vue, according to police, causing Russell’s vehicle to collide with Seals' GMC Acadia.

These details will be dissected and confirmed during the trial in April.

Russell remembered for her love of dance and memorialized by friends

Jennifer Russell was born and raised in Waterloo. She loved to dance and took classes for 13 years. She was also part of the Waterloo West High School dance team, according to her obituary. She was a manager at Jethro’s BBQ and raised a puppy, Maci.

On what would have been Russell’s 23rd birthday, Sept. 13, 2023 friends gathered for a candlelight vigil and remembrance ceremony in Waterloo. Russell's friends also revealed a custom-built butterfly bench they will place at Riverfront Crossings, where Russell lived.

The bench will likely be placed on the property in the spring to avoid weathering the winter, Russell's long-time friend Enna Pehlic told the Press-Citizen.

Russell loved music and enjoyed attending “many concerts” with her friends and family. The family’s memorial fund has raised almost $14,000 on GoFundMe.

Ryan Hansen covers local government and crime for the Press-Citizen. He can be reached at rhansen@press-citizen.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ryanhansen01.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: 'Drag racing' teens plead not guilty in fatal Iowa City crash