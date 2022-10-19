I was dragged into China consulate, protester Bob Chan says

George Bowden - BBC News
·4 min read
Bob Chan speaks to the media on Wednesday
Bob Chan speaks to the media on Wednesday

A protester says he was not trying to enter Manchester's Chinese consulate during a pro-democracy demonstration that saw violent scenes on Sunday.

Bob Chan told a news conference he was dragged onto the consulate grounds and beaten by men, leaving him with injuries requiring hospital treatment.

It comes a day after a British MP accused one of China's most senior UK diplomats of being involved.

Amid the growing row, China has claimed there were attempts at illegal entry.

Speaking at a news conference organised by several British MPs, Mr Chan, a Hongkonger, said he was left physically and mentally hurt by Sunday's incident.

He described being beaten by masked men outside the consulate, some of whom he said were trying to take down a display of banners.

"I then found myself being dragged into the grounds of the consulate. I held on to the gates where i was kicked and punched, I could not hold on for long," he said.

"I was eventually pulled onto the ground of the consulate. I felt punches and kicks from several men. Other protestors were trying to get me out of this situation, but to no avail.

"The attack only stopped when a man who turned out to be a uniformed officer from the Greater Manchester Police pulled me outside the gates.

"Let me say it again so I am clear: I was dragged into the consulate I did not attempt to enter the consulate."

Police in Manchester have said up to 40 protesters gathered outside the consulate - a smaller diplomatic office that is UK territory but cannot be entered without consent.

At about 16:00 BST, Greater Manchester Police said a group of men "came out of the building and a man was dragged into the consulate grounds and assaulted".

"Due to our fears for the safety of the man, officers intervened and removed the victim from the consulate grounds," a statement said.

Mr Chan spoke of his shock at the incident and told of his fear for family members still in Hong Kong.

"I am shocked because I never thought something like this could happen in the UK. I still believe the UK is a place where free speech and protest are basic human rights.

"No amount of violence or diplomatic pressure will change that. I am hurt physically and mentally," he said.

The demonstrators - many of whom were from Hong Kong - were protesting as the ruling Communist Party congress began in Beijing.

A spokesperson for the consulate said the protesters had "hung an insulting portrait of the Chinese president at the main entrance".

Beijing later claimed its consulate staff were subjected to harassment and said there were attempts to enter the consulate grounds.

China has "made representations" to the UK government to increase protection for its diplomatic staff.

Zheng Xiyuan on the right, and the man accused of being involved in the violence on the left
Zheng Xiyuan on the right, and the man accused of being involved in the violence on the left

Meanwhile, the senior Conservative MP Iain Duncan Smith criticised the UK government's diplomatic response to the incident so far.

He told the news conference it had been "wholly inadequate... and I think I'm being slightly kind to them".

Mr Duncan Smith described Foreign Office Minister Jesse Norman as having to be "dragged" to the despatch box in Parliament to respond to the situation.

He said a meeting between the UK and a Chinese official about Sunday's incident resulted in "a gentle rap on the knuckles".

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said earlier the incident was "absolutely unacceptable, that the protests were peaceful and legal. They were on British soil and it is absolutely unacceptable for this kind of behaviour".

"Now, my understanding is the Greater Manchester Police will be conducting an investigation into this and when I see the details of that investigation, I'll then decide what more we might need to do on that," he told Sky News.

Last year, a new visa system gave about 70% of Hong Kong's population the right to live, work and study in the UK with a route to citizenship.

More than 100,000 people have arrived on the new visas, as Beijing's influence over the former British colony increases and following the introduction of a controversial national security law.

Recommended Stories

  • Investing in Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) five years ago would have delivered you a 116% gain

    Seagen Inc. ( NASDAQ:SGEN ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 22% in the last quarter...

  • China claims right to protect consulate; UK decries assault

    China's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday its diplomatic missions abroad have the right to “take necessary measures” to maintain security after British police opened an investigation into the assault of a Hong Kong protester who alleged he was dragged into the Chinese Consulate in Manchester and beaten up during a demonstration. Britain's foreign secretary summoned China's second-most senior diplomat in the U.K. on Tuesday to express the U.K.'s “deep concern” about the assault allegations and to demand an explanation for the actions of the Chinese consulate staff. Police in the English city of Manchester said a peaceful protest outside the Chinese Consulate on Sunday turned into a “hostile” situation when unidentified men came out of the building, dragged one protester into the consulate grounds and assaulted him.

  • Russian Analyst for Trump Dossier Acquitted of Lying to FBI

    (Bloomberg) -- A business analyst who was the primary source for a 2016 dossier on Donald Trump’s alleged ties to Russia was acquitted of charges he lied to the FBI, in a blow to the special prosecutor probing the agency’s investigation.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Chinese Econom

  • Oath Keeper Wanted to Stop Biden Win ‘One Way or the Other’

    (Bloomberg) -- A military veteran who stormed the US Capitol with the Oath Keepers testified that members of the far-right militia group were set on stopping the certification of the 2020 election on Jan. 6, 2021, with violence, if necessary.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Chinese E

  • They should be expelled from UK, Hong Konger beaten by Chinese consulate staff says

    A Hong Kong protester who was beaten by officials in the grounds of the Chinese consulate in Manchester has demanded that they be expelled from the country.

  • TikTok Deal Likely to Leave US Data Leaking to China

    (Bloomberg) -- TikTok users would still risk having personal data exposed to hacking and espionage by China even if the Biden administration forges a security agreement designed to spare the video platform from a total US ban.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Chinese Economists Tally

  • After raising hope, Biden still lacks climate migration plan

    Shortly after taking office, President Joe Biden issued what was widely hailed as a landmark executive order calling for the U.S. government to study and plan for the impact of climate change on migration. Since then, however, the Biden administration has done little more than study the idea, advocates say. The government has been slow to implement recommendations made a year ago by its own agencies, including the National Security Council, on how to address climate migration.

  • EU preparing sanctions against Iran over Russia drone sales

    The European Union has gathered evidence that Iran is supplying drones to Russia for use its war in Ukraine and is drawing up a list of sanctions in retaliation, officials and diplomats said Wednesday. Ukraine’s Western-reinforced air defenses are making it difficult for Russian warplanes to operate, and killer drones are a cheap weapon to seek out and destroy targets while spreading fear among troops and civilians. Russia is believed to have sent waves of Iranian-made Shahed drones over Ukraine to strike at power plants and other key infrastructure.

  • Real estate agent stole landlord’s identity while getting evicted from home, feds say

    The Virginia real estate agent and her husband stole “any identity they could get their hands on,” prosecutors say.

  • Erling Haaland is already causing bugs on Football Manager 2023, say the team behind the game

    Football Manager 2023 is weeks from release… but Erling Haaland is already messing with the realism, says studio director Miles Jacobson

  • Grand jury: New indictment in California dive boat tragedy

    A federal grant jury issued a new indictment Tuesday against a dive boat captain, alleging that he acted with gross negligence when a 2019 fire aboard his vessel led to the deaths of 34 people off the Southern California coast. The new indictment comes more than a month after a judge threw out the original case because it failed to specify that Captain Jerry Boylan acted with gross negligence aboard the Conception during one of the deadliest maritime disasters in recent U.S. history. Boylan, 68, is again charged with a single count of misconduct or neglect of ship officer, a pre-Civil War statute colloquially known as “seaman's manslaughter” that was designed to hold steamboat captains and crew responsible for maritime disasters.

  • Russia's men in Kherson tell civilians to flee, pledge to repel looming Ukrainian attack

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russian-installed officials in the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson said on Wednesday they were preparing to defend it from imminent Ukrainian attack and urged civilians to flee as soon as possible. The Russian-appointed governor of the region, Vladimir Saldo, said in a TV interview: "No one is about to surrender Kherson but it's undesirable for residents to be in a city where military actions are going to be conducted." "We expect an attack, and the Ukrainian side doesn't hide that," Saldo said.

  • Josh Allen is the AFC offensive player of the week once again

    Bills quarterback Josh Allen came up short at Arrowhead Stadium in the playoffs last season, but his Week Six visit ended in happier fashion. Allen hit tight end Dawson Knox for a touchdown to put the Bills up 24-20 with 1:04 left to play in last Sunday’s game and they secured the win over the [more]

  • Ally Tumbles After Auto-Lending Giant Reports Slowing Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- The clouds over the US car industry darkened further on Wednesday after auto-lending giant Ally Financial Inc.’s disappointing third-quarter results showed fewer people than expected took out new loans to buy vehicles.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Chinese Economists

  • What we know about the Trump rally in Robstown: Dan Patrick, Ken Paxton among guest speakers

    Here's what we know about plans Trump's rally in Robstown on Oct. 22.

  • Trump slams ‘stupid’ GOP Colorado Senate candidate after 2024 remarks

    Former President Trump on Monday lashed out at Colorado Senate hopeful Joe O’Dea in a post through his Truth Social platform, calling the Republican candidate “stupid” after O’Dea said he would campaign against Trump should the former president make another White House run. “There’s this RINO character in the Great State of Colorado, Joe O’Dea,…

  • Analyst acquitted at trial over discredited Donald Trump dossier

    A jury on Tuesday acquitted a think tank analyst accused of lying to the FBI about his role in the creation of a discredited dossier about former President Donald Trump.

  • Brittney Griner thanks supporters as birthday passes in prison

    WNBA star Brittney Griner thanked fans and supporters for the support she has received as the athlete celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday while detained in Russia. “Thank you everyone for fighting so hard to get me home,” Griner said in a statement shared by her attorneys, Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov. “All the support…

  • New York 'Green Goblin' subway assault: Fourth suspect charged

    The NYPD arrested another suspect in the "Green Goblin Gang" attack on a subway train earlier in the month. Dariana Peguero is reportedly under supervised release.

  • Kremlin denies using Iranian drones in attack on Ukraine

    The Kremlin on Tuesday denied its forces had used Iranian drones to attack Ukraine. Ukrainian leaders have accused Russia of using Iranian Shahed-136 "kamikaze" drones, which explode on impact, in attacks on Kyiv. Several images posted on social media showed delta-wing drones similar to the Iranian model being used in an attack on the Ukrainian capital on Monday.