Draghi Plans to Spend More Now — With Eye on EU Budget Rules

Alessandra Migliaccio, Alessandro Speciale and Chiara Albanese
·3 min read
  • Mario Draghi
    Italian economist and banker, Prime Minister of Italy (1947)

Prime Minister Mario Draghi plans more borrowing to aid Italy’s economy, but also wants to shrink its huge debt pile by bringing down the deficit to the European Union’s limit within three years.

That balancing act will be pursued with a shortfall of 5.6% of output in 2022, incorporating almost 10 billion euros ($10.9 billion) of fresh spending to protect families and businesses from energy price spikes after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to the new economic and financial plan presented by Draghi and Finance Minister Daniele Franco in Rome on Wednesday.

Italy’s deficit will continue to narrow before falling below the EU’s ceiling of 3% by 2025. That limit has been suspended since the onset of the pandemic and has long driven controversy among economists for the constraint it poses on government action.

The outcome suggests Draghi is resisting calls from within the coalition for much broader aid in favor of an approach that keeps public finances in check. By contrast, lawmaker Antonio Misiani, who speaks on economic policy for the Democratic Party supporting the premier, had said widening the deficit shouldn’t be taboo, and some politicians sought as much as 30 billion euros in new borrowing.

Draghi warned parties that their behavior can affect the way the country handles the current crisis. At this time the best thing coalition can do “is show unity” and “project confidence,” he said.

Debt is seen falling to about 141% of gross domestic product by 2025, from the current ratio of just over 150%, according to the plan.

The economy will expand 3.1%, taking into account the impact of the new support program. Without extra spending, it would be 2.9%. Before the war broke out, growth was predicted to exceed 4%.

Fresh spending will cover about 4.5 billion euros in stimulus that had already been earmarked to protect consumers from energy and fuel cost increases, plus another 5 billion euros for new measures that include further cushioning for consumers.

Draghi’s roadmap to returning Italy’s deficit to 3% would mark a significant milestone that he had avoided factoring in to his plans until now. The limit is part of the overall EU regime known as the Stability and Growth Pact, which was set to be reviewed by governments this year and had been criticized by many economists for requiring debt reduction at the expense of growth.

EU Rules

The rules have been suspended due to the need for extra spending caused by the pandemic, and EU officials have opened the door to prolonging that situation for a fourth year in 2023 because of the war in Ukraine. A decision on that can be expected next month.

Italy was hard-hit by the Covid pandemic, but had managed to bounce back, with economic output up 6.6% last year. Now, energy price spikes and supply-chain disruptions, in addition to growing uncertainty affecting consumer and business confidence, are putting future growth at risk.

Concerns about the economy are fueling divisions within the broad and fractious government coalition with frequent flare-ups on how much to borrow and what to spend it on ranging from spat over boosting the military budget to tensions over a highly contested tax reform.

“Parties have realized that it is too risky to speak up on the most pressing issues of our time, notably the war in Ukraine,” said Francesco Galietti, a political analyst at Policy Sonar in Rome. “As a result, they seem to have decided that this usually obscure fiscal planning exercise will be their ‘panic room’ -- a place where they will be free to scream and shout.”

