Draghi Presided Over Strongest Italy Growth in Four Decades

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alessandra Migliaccio
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mario Draghi
    Italian economist and banker, Prime Minister of Italy (1947)

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi presided over the strongest growth in more than four decades, a feat that may be difficult to repeat as he deals with fallout from his failed attempt to become the country’s president.

Last year’s 6.5% growth pushed by both industry and the services sector is a bounce back from an almost 9% decline in 2020 caused by repeated lockdowns and other Covid restrictions.

Draghi, who became prime minister in February, embarked on a program of fiscal largesse to protect families from pandemic fallout and try to boost growth. The plan worked though there are signs of slowdown.

Gross domestic product increased just 0.6% in the final three months of the year, according to data from the national statistics institute, much lower than in previous quarters. Overall, output remains lower than it was before the pandemic hit in early 2020.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Looking ahead, we expect aggregate demand to expand by 1.1% in 1Q. Fresh government spending from the stimulus package should increase the level of GDP by 0.6% once again from January to March. However, downside risks for 1Q are created by the omicron variant of Covid-19, high energy prices and supply chain constraints.”

--David Powell, senior euro-area economist. For full react, click here

A jump in energy prices for households, partially cushioned by government aid, may weigh on consumer spending and in turn on economic output. Inflation hit a two-decade high in December and is expected to stay elevated in the first half of the year.

The political situation in Italy doesn’t help: After almost a week of failed votes, Italy’s deadlocked parliament on Saturday re-elected Sergio Mattarella as president as a last resort to end the impasse. That’s a blow for Draghi, who’d initially been seen as a top contender for the job and had hinted he’d be willing to become head of state.

The ordeal exposed his inexperience in dealing with the political cross-currents in Rome. The extent of the damage for Draghi, who was appointed and is backed by a fractious coalition, will become clear in the coming weeks as he seeks to push through his plans for rebooting the economy.

Still, investors welcomed what they see as another year of political stability before the Italy heads into parliamentary elections in 2023. The spread between Italian 10-year government bonds and German bunds tightened on Monday.

Europe is lagging the U.S. and the U.K. in recovering from the pandemic with supply issues harming companies and continuing coronavirus infections and curbs still disrupting the economy. Though France and Spain reported faster than expected fourth-quarter growth, Germany’s economy shrank 0.7% in the period.

The Italian Finance Ministry still expects the economy to grow more than 4% this year, it said in a statement Monday. That’s more optimistic than the Bank of Italy’s 3.8% forecast.

(Updates with Finance Ministry forecast in final paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Italy Re-Elects Its President; Draghi Stays On as Prime Minister

    (Bloomberg) -- Sergio Mattarella was re-elected as Italy’s president, offering relief to investors by setting up former European Central Bank head Mario Draghi to remain prime minister.Most Read from BloombergAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealVolatile Mont

  • Italy Re-Elects Mattarella as President

    Italy has finally decided on its leadership after a chaotic week. Sergio Mattarella will stay on as the head of state and Mario Draghi remains as prime minister. It is a surprising outcome, but it should maintain political stability, pushing away the prospect of a new election. Bloomberg's Francine Lacqua reports on "Bloomberg Markets: Europe."

  • Elevator maker Otis Worldwide shares rise on Q4 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses Otis Worldwide beating Q4 estimates for earnings and revenue.

  • Zendaya Supported Tom Holland When He Met Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

    In a cozy couple's trip to London.

  • Zimbabwe Dollar’s Second Death Seen as Only a Matter of Time

    (Bloomberg) -- When Zimbabwean businessman Nigel Chanakira asked 100 chief executive officers at a seminar in Harare on Jan. 27 if they were willing to use the local currency, only one raised his hand.Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldTech Stocks Gain as Traders Brace for Volatility: Markets WrapSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsHong Kong's Covid-Zero

  • Analysis-Italy's Draghi seen facing tough year after presidential wrangling

    Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is likely to have a hard time controlling his coalition, politicians and analysts warn, after relations within and among the ruling parties worsened over this week's election of a new head of state. Outgoing 80-year-old President Sergio Mattarella was re-elected for a second term on Saturday, with party chiefs asking him to carry on after seven rounds of fruitless, often fraught voting in parliament to choose a successor. With elections in the euro zone's third largest economy little over a year away, Draghi now has to lead his bruised government through a number of difficult challenges.

  • Ryanair posts loss, says fares could rise

    Ryanair posted a loss of $107 million for the final three months of last year.The result released Monday (January 31) was roughly in line with analyst expectations.It was a much healthier figure compared to the same period a year before, when the Irish airline lost about three times that amount. There were some signs of hope for Ryanair.CEO Michael O'Leary said there had been a 'very strong bounce back' in bookings in recent weeks.But the company said the overall outlook was still uncertain.The airline - Europe's largest carrier by passenger numbers - forecasted a loss for its full financial year, which ends March 31st.It believes it could be up to $500 million in the red.Ryanair also sees more expensive tickets ahead. That as rivals like Wizz cut capacity in the coming months, and put what Ryanair called potential 'upward pressure on fares'.The airline predicts it will fly just under 100 million passengers this financial year, rising to 165 million the following year.

  • Fire crews treating multiple victims at scene of Wattsburg-area propane plant fire

    The fire broke out around 9:30 a.m. Monday at the business, 12560 Route 8. The cause of the fire and the extent of the injuries are not known at this time.

  • Matt Cavanaugh will not return to Jets next season

    One of the coaches who worked closely with Jets quarterback Zach Wilson during his rookie season will not be back with the team for Wilson’s second year. Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports that senior offensive assistant Matt Cavanaugh will not remain with the team. Cavanaugh joined the Jets last summer after the death of Greg [more]

  • Lockdown party allegations facing UK PM Johnson

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received an update on the internal inquiry into alleged parties at his Downing Street residence that breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions, the Cabinet Office said in a statement on Monday. Media have reported that at least 15 gatherings took place at Johnson's residence or in other government departments between May 2020 and April 2021, when COVID-19 rules limited how many people could meet socially. Sue Gray, a senior civil servant who is leading the inquiry, sent an update on her report to Johnson on Monday.

  • Spotify Advances After Addressing Controversy Over Joe Rogan

    (Bloomberg) -- Spotify Technology SA climbed after the streaming service said it would would add a content advisory to podcasts that address Covid-19, seeking to quash an uproar over Joe Rogan’s program.Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldTech Stocks Gain as Traders Brace for Volatility: Markets WrapSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsPrince Andrew’s Cost

  • At his Texas rally, Trump recited the lyrics to a '60s R&B hit to warn against immigration. It was written by a Black civil rights activist who was a member of the communist party.

    The crowd erupted in applause after Trump asked if they wanted to hear the 1968 song by Al Wilson, which he referred to as a poem.

  • Pritzker to propose grocery, motor fuel and property tax relief for Illinoisans

    You can hear the budget address on Wednesday. What kind of tax relief do you think we need?

  • 'Inappropriate': Republicans Break From Trump's Pledge To Pardon Jan. 6 Rioters

    “I hope they go to jail and get the book thrown at them because they deserve it," Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a Trump ally, said Sunday.

  • Confederate Flags, Conspiracies, and the Ghost of JFK Jr.: What I Saw at Trump’s Bananas Texas Rally

    It’s part roadshow and part religious revival, but the show is a grift and the religion being revived is fascism

  • Cyrus Vance, the Manhattan prosecutor who probed Trump, joins law firm

    Cyrus Vance Jr, whose 12 years as Manhattan district attorney was notable for a criminal probe into Donald Trump's business as well as high-profile sex crime cases, is joining the law firm Baker McKenzie as a partner. Vance, 67, was named global chair of the firm's cybersecurity practice. "Cybercrime is a huge issue" in business, Vance said in an interview.

  • Washington state trooper who told off governor over vaccine mandate dies from COVID

    The trooper served 22 years before he quit over Gov. Inslee’s vaccine mandate.

  • Letters to the editor for Monday, January 31, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • SLO County wants to allow camping on private property, but it’s got some hurdles to clear

    The biggest one: Money

  • Biden made Putin wince; hopefully he meant what he said

    Russia’s wealthy cannot invest all their money in Russia, for the simple reason that there is not enough to invest in.