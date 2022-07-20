Draghi’s Unity Coalition on the Cusp of Collapse: Italy Update

(Bloomberg) -- The center-right League party will skip a confidence vote over Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government, raising the prospect the coalition will collapse and of snap elections as soon as the fall.

Draghi said last week he wanted to resign because he didn’t have the backing of his coalition, particularly Giuseppe Conte’s Five Star Movement. Markets rallied after a morning speech by Draghi before paring gains after the alliance’s center-right parties refused to remain in government with Five Star.

Salvini’s League Won’t Vote Confidence For Draghi (6:44 p.m.)

League leader Matteo Salvini said his party won’t vote in favor of confidence in Draghi’s government, according to a remark reported by Ansa.

In a joint note, the center-right expressed surprise at Draghi’s decision to call a confidence vote on his speech, not allowing for changes in the government’s make-up or agenda.

Draghi Insists on Conditions, Calls For Confidence Vote (5:15 p.m.)

Draghi insisted on his conditions for staying on as premier, asking the Senate to hold a confidence vote on a proposal by a senior lawmaker that backs his reform agenda.

This would keep the make-up of the coalition unchanged, and cuts short several attempts by coalition parties to strike a compromise on a text that would have allowed for a cabinet reshuffle. Party leaders are now meeting ahead of the vote expected later this afternoon.

Five Star Remarks Send Italian Bonds Declining (3:30 p.m.)

Italian bonds declined as the political stakes rose for Draghi following Five Star’s latest intervention, sending 10-year yields two basis higher to 3.35%. Earlier the rate fell as much as 16 basis points. That pushed the 10-year yield premium over its German counterpart as much as eight basis points higher to 214 basis points, a sharp reversal from the 194 basis points reached earlier.

Five Star Reiterates Call For Action on Social Agenda (3:20 p.m.)

Five Star reaffirmed a demand for Draghi to do more on social issues, as the party has yet to indicate whether it will support the government in a confidence vote scheduled later Wednesday.

“Five Star is not asking for seats, but for replies,” senator Ettore Licheri said. He added that Draghi has not given sufficient answers on the document that Five Star leader Conte handed the premier last week. Senators are now taking a break until the debate restarts at 4:45 p.m.

Italian Bonds Pare Gains as Uncertainty Continues (3 p.m.)

Italian bonds pared most gains, after the League party laid conditions on continued support for a Draghi government. That pushed the 10-year yield premium over its German counterpart as much as six basis points higher to 211 basis points, having earlier fallen to 194 basis points.

League, Forza Italia Want New Government Without Five Star (2:55 p.m.)

Salvini’s League and the Forza Italia group of Silvio Berlusconi are both ready to back a Draghi-led government, but not if Five Star is part of it.

Speaking in reply to Draghi’s speech, Massimiliano Romeo, League group leader in the Senate, said there should be a new coalition in place, and a new majority. The two parties said in a joint statement later that they were available for a new pact on a “deeply renewed” administration.

League, Five Star Are Initially Tepid Toward Draghi’s Speech (12:04 p.m.)

Coalition allies Five Star and the League are discussing whether Draghi has offered sufficient reassurances that their flagship measures will go ahead if he stays on as premier, according to party officials who declined to be named on confidential talks.

The League is mostly unhappy about his reference to fiscal reform and freeing up beach concessions. Five Star officials criticized Draghi’s pledge of military aid to Ukraine, and what they see as too little on the social measures they are pushing for.

Draghi “explicitly mentioned some of the touchy points for Five Star and the League, so it remains unclear in my view if these parties will confirm their support or they will decide to walk away,” Lorenzo Codogno, founder of LC Macro Advisors Ltd, told Bloomberg Television.

Draghi Pledges Continued Support for Ukraine (10:45 a.m.)

“We need to keep supporting Ukraine with every means,” Draghi told senators. The premier said he had a phone call yesterday with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and reiterated that sending weapons to the country is “the only way” to allow Ukrainian citizens to defend themselves.

Italy’s resolute support to Ukraine after Russia’s invasion was one of the most contentious points of Draghi’s premiership for Five Star. Party leader Conte criticized weapon deliveries, and instead urged negotiations with Russia.

Investors Scoop Up Italian Debt (10:40 a.m.)

Investors scooped up Italian debt, sending yields on 10-year bonds tumbling 13 basis points to 3.20% and narrowing their premium over German peers -- a major risk gauge in the region -- by as much as 11 basis points to 194 basis points, the lowest in more than week.

