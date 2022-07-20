Draghi Tells Senate His Coalition Can Be Rebuilt: Italy Update

Chiara Albanese and Alessandro Speciale
·5 min read
In this article:
(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Mario Draghi told the Italian Senate on Wednesday that his fractious coalition can be rebuilt, tamping down concerns he’ll quit the government and throw Italy into chaos. Markets rallied after his comments.

Stocks and bonds were hammered last week after Draghi said he wanted to resign because he didn’t have the backing of the parties in his coalition, particularly that of Giuseppe Conte’s Five Star Movement. Two center-right groups, Matteo Salvini’s League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, both said over the weekend they were ready to quit the government, complicating a solution.

Key Developments

  • Draghi Risk Kicks Off Crucial Two Days for Europe’s Markets

  • Some Five Star Rebels Are Trying to Save Draghi’s Coalition

  • Italy Bonds Taking Hint of Bigger Hike in Stride May Spur ECB

  • Lagarde Redoubles Push on New ECB Tool to Reach Deal This Week

(All times CET)

Markets Reassured by Draghi’s Stance (10:12 a.m.)

Investors scooped up Italian debt, sending yields on 10-year bonds tumbling 13 basis points to 3.20% and narrowing their premium over German peers -- a major risk gauge in the region -- by as much as 11 basis points to 194 basis points, the lowest in more than week. The FTSE MIB Index erased earlier declines, rising 0.5%.

Draghi Says His Coalition Government Can Be Rebuilt (10:10 a.m.)

“The only way, if we want to remain together, is to rebuild this pact from scratch, with courage, altruism, credibility,” Draghi told the Senate, signaling he is ready to remain as prime minister if his coalition government is reborn.

Draghi said that last week’s confidence vote, in which Five Star did not take part, could not be ignored as it showed that the pact on which his government was built was broken. That would leave the door open to other parties to follow suit, Draghi said.

Draghi Says Unelected Premier Needs Broad Support (9:55 a.m.)

Draghi said in the first part of his Senate speech that he was asked last year to create a government to tackle the pandemic, as well as economic and social emergencies. The broad support from all main parties but one allowed his government to act quickly and to approve reforms, he said.

“I think that a prime minister who has never faced voters needs the broadest support possible in parliament,” Draghi said.

Markets Optimistic Ahead of Draghi’s Speech (9:25 a.m.)

In a sign of optimism ahead of Draghi’s speech, investors bought Italy’s debt pushing 10-year yields lower, while their German peers rose, narrowing the spread between the pair below 200 basis points for the first time in a week.

Clarity on Draghi’s Decision May Come Only This Afternoon (9:05 a.m.)

Draghi will speak twice today, at the opening of the Senate session, and then around 5:00 p.m. when he replies to the lawmakers’ debate on his speech.

The premier may use his main speech just to lay out the results achieved by his government, the frictions that led to the crisis and what reforms remain to be carried out. While he may clarify his intentions already in his morning speech, he could also decide to wait until he has listened to the reactions of coalition parties to his work plan.

Uncertainty on Center-Right’s Stance Clouds Outcome (8:40 a.m.)

A major uncertainty ahead of the vote is the stance of Salvini’s League and its ally, Berlusconi’s Forza Italia. They would most likely be part of the winning coalition in case of early elections in late September or early October, and have been raising the stakes for their support, calling for Five Star’s ouster and a cabinet reshuffle.

On Wednesday morning, Salvini said in a video he would only vote for “what’s useful for Italy and Italians.”

Markets Brush Off Concerns About Draghi’s Fate (8:36 a.m.)

Italian 10-year borrowing costs fell seven basis points while their German counterparts were steady, leaving the spread between the pair -- a gauge of risk in the region -- below 200 basis points for the first time in a week.

Draghi Is Under Strong Pressure to Retract Resignation (8:30 a.m.)

By resigning, Draghi would brush aside a mounting chorus of voices big and small that have asked him to reconsider over the past few days.

Mayors, lawmakers, business leaders and even Spanish President Pedro Sanchez have called on Draghi to avoid rushing Italy into snap elections amid soaring inflation, rising interest rates, an energy crunch and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A pro-Draghi petition has garnered more than 100,000 signatures. Such support from within and without parliament is in itself unusual for a country where prime ministers are routinely discarded by lawmakers after little more than a year.

Parties Optimistic a Deal Will Be Reached With Draghi (8:15 a.m.)

Center-left and center-right parties in Draghi’s coalition are increasingly confident that an agreement can be reached that would allow the prime minister to stay in his job and avoid a government collapse, according to people familiar with the situation who asked not to be identified because discussions are private.

Draghi has made it clear that he won’t remain in government if he doesn’t have the support of all parties in his coalition.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

