Dragnet nabs two with kilogram of cocaine, drug network smashed, prosecutor says

An investigation into the distribution of cocaine in Monmouth and Ocean counties led to two men being found with a kilogram of the drug on them, authorities said.

Investigators were surveilling a home in South Toms River and another in Brick being used by Octaveous Jenkins, 49, to store and deal cocaine, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a statement.

Another home in Long Branch was also under surveillance and used by Ralph, 56, Emily, 53, and Jaiden Durand, 18, and Krystal Villano, 36, to also store and sell cocaine, Billhimer said.

On May 9, detectives saw Jenkins meeting with Ralph Durand in Monmouth County. Jenkins and Durand were arrested after being found with the kilogram of cocaine in their possession, Billhimer said.

Seized from the three homes were 1.25 kilograms of cocaine, $56,000 in cash, 20 grams of crack cocaine, 50 packets of heroin and $488,522 in personal banking accounts belonging to Ralph Durand and Krystal Villano, which authorities believe is related to their drug-dealing network, Billhimer said.

More: Feds, county join Point Beach cops in busting drug ring, prosecutor says

Law enforcement agencies through Monmouth and Ocean counties and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration joined the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office Narcotics Strike Force and the Asset Forfeiture Unit in the investigation.

Emily and Jaiden Durand and Villano were arrested at the Long Branch home.

The three women and Ralph Durand were charged with possession of more than five ounces of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of more than five ounces of cocaine with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public library, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and financial facilitation.

Durand was additionally charged with conspiracy to possess more than five ounces of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Jenkins was charged with distribution of more than five ounces of cocaine, possession of more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of less than a half ounce of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, conspiracy to possess more than five ounces of cocaine with intent to distribute and financial facilitation.

Story continues

The three women were released on summonses to appear in court.

Ralph Durand remains in Monmouth County Jail awaiting a detention hearing. Jenkins is being held at Ocean County Jail also awaiting a detention hearing.

Information on the defendants' attorneys was not immediately released.

Ken Serrano covers crime, breaking news and investigations. Reach him at 732-643-4029 or at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Two men found with kilo of cocaine at Jersey Shore, prosecutor says