France fights hold of Islamist radicals with dragnets, laws

  • FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2020, file photo, police officers stand guard next to the Sacre Coeur basilica in Paris, following an attack at a church in the Mediterranean city of Nice. Scrubbing France clean of radicals and their breeding grounds is a priority cause of President Emmanuel Macron in a nation bloodied by terror attacks, including the beheading of a teacher outside his school in a Paris suburb followed by a deadly attack inside the basilica in Nice. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
  • Hanane Loukili, head of the MHS, Meo High School private college, poses at the school in Paris, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. More than three dozen police officers descended on the small private school, blocked students inside their classrooms, took photos everywhere, even inside the refrigerator, and grilled the school director in her office. Loukili later learned the Nov. 17 raid was carried out by a team from a special cell sweeping schools, shops, clubs or mosques to rout out radicalization. Loukili insists she is no radical. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
  • The entrance of the MHS, Meo High School private college, in Paris on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. More than three dozen police officers descended on the small private school, blocked students inside their classrooms, took photos everywhere, even inside the refrigerator, and grilled the school director in her office. Such operations illustrate French efforts to fight extremism as lawmakers prepare to vote on a bill aimed at snuffing it out. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
  • Rafika, who asked to be identified only by her first name, speaks to The Associated Press at the MHS, Meo High School private college, in Paris Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. The MHS school “is a school like me, what I call the France of today,” said Rafika. “It’s a real melting pot.” (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
  • Books sit on shelves at the library of the MHS, Meo High School private college is pictured in Paris on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. It was secular and co-educational but allowed female Muslim students to wear headscarves in class, forbidden in public schools, and to pray during breaks. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
  • FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2020, file photo, police officers stand guard near Notre Dame church in Nice, southern France. Scrubbing France clean of radicals and their breeding grounds is a priority cause of President Emmanuel Macron in a nation bloodied by terror attacks, including the beheading of a teacher outside his school in a Paris suburb followed by a deadly attack inside the basilica. (Eric Gaillard/Pool Photo via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2020, file photo, a man lays a flower outside the school where a slain history teacher was working in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, northwest of Paris. Scrubbing France clean of radicals and their breeding grounds is a priority cause of President Emmanuel Macron in a nation bloodied by terror attacks, including the beheading of a teacher outside his school followed by a deadly attack inside the basilica in Nice. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
  • Zinedine Gaid, teacher of economy sciences and philosophy, left, talks with Rafika, last name withheld, a student mother, at the MHS, Meo High School private college, in Paris Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. More than three dozen police officers descended on the small private school, blocked students inside their classrooms, took photos everywhere, even inside the refrigerator, and grilled the school director in her office. Such operations illustrate French efforts to fight extremism as lawmakers prepare to vote on a bill aimed at snuffing it out. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
  • Zinedine Gaid, teacher of economy sciences and philosophy poses at the MHS, Meo High School private college, in Paris Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. More than three dozen police officers descended on the small private school, blocked students inside their classrooms, took photos everywhere, even inside the refrigerator, and grilled the school director in her office. Such operations illustrate French efforts to fight extremism as lawmakers prepare to vote on a bill aimed at snuffing it out. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
  • An empty classroom is pictured at the MHS, Meo High School private college, in Paris on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. More than three dozen police officers descended on the small private school, blocked students inside their classrooms, took photos everywhere, even inside the refrigerator, and grilled the school director in her office. Such operations illustrate French efforts to fight extremism as lawmakers prepare to vote on a bill aimed at snuffing it out. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
  • Signs reading "School Life, Administration, access forbidden to unaccompanied students" are pasted on an office door at the MHS, Meo High School private college, in Paris Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. More than three dozen police officers descended on the small private school, blocked students inside their classrooms, took photos everywhere, even inside the refrigerator, and grilled the school director in her office. Such operations illustrate French efforts to fight extremism as lawmakers prepare to vote on a bill aimed at snuffing it out. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
  • FILE - This Oct. 29, 2021 file photo shows a mosque in Paris. More than three dozen police officers descended on a small private school in Paris, blocked students inside their classrooms, took photos everywhere, even inside the refrigerator, and grilled the school director in her office. The dragnet sweeps schools, shops, clubs or mosques to rout out “radicalization." (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
  • A woman shops at a street market in Marseille, southern France, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. More than three dozen police officers descended on a small private school in Paris, blocked students inside their classrooms, took photos everywhere, even inside the refrigerator, and grilled the school director in her office. The dragnet sweeps schools, shops, clubs or mosques to rout out “radicalization." (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
  • Girls rest on the port of Marseille, southern France, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. More than three dozen police officers descended on a small private school in Paris, blocked students inside their classrooms, took photos everywhere, even inside the refrigerator, and grilled the school director in her office. The dragnet sweeps schools, shops, clubs or mosques to rout out “radicalization. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
  • Shoppers who belong to the Muslim community wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk at the Belleville open market in Paris, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. More than three dozen police officers descended on a small private school in the city, blocked students inside their classrooms, took photos everywhere, even inside the refrigerator, and grilled the school director in her office. The dragnet sweeps schools, shops, clubs or mosques to rout out “radicalization. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
  • Activists hold placards reading « No to the separatism law » in the center, and « Equality of rights is the right of everyone to be different » on the right, during a gathering in Paris, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Activists rallied Sunday in Paris to demand that the French government abandon a bill aimed at rooting out Islamist extremism that the protesters say could trample on religious freedom and make all Muslims into potential suspects. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
  • A banner reads « All united against political islamophobia » during a gathering in Paris, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Activists rallied Sunday in Paris to demand that the French government abandon a bill aimed at rooting out Islamist extremism that the protesters say could trample on religious freedom and make all Muslims into potential suspects. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
1 / 17

France Radicals on the Radar

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2020, file photo, police officers stand guard next to the Sacre Coeur basilica in Paris, following an attack at a church in the Mediterranean city of Nice. Scrubbing France clean of radicals and their breeding grounds is a priority cause of President Emmanuel Macron in a nation bloodied by terror attacks, including the beheading of a teacher outside his school in a Paris suburb followed by a deadly attack inside the basilica in Nice. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
ELAINE GANLEY

PARIS (AP) — More than three dozen French police officers descended on a small private school in Paris, blocked the 92 students inside their classrooms, took photos everywhere even inside the refrigerator, and grilled the school director.

“It was like they were moving in on a drug deal,” Hanane Loukili, the director and co-founder of the MHS middle and high school said, recalling the Nov. 17 scene.

Loukili didn’t know it then, but a team from the Cell to Fight Radical Islam and Community Withdrawal, or CLIR, had arrived for an inspection. The dragnet sweeps schools, shops, clubs or mosques to rout out “radicalization." Within a week, a shaken Loukili informed students their school was shutting down.

Loukili insists she is no radical, but such operations illustrate the extent of French efforts to fight extremism as lawmakers prepare to vote Tuesday on a bill aimed at snuffing it out.

The MHS school had an unusual profile. It was secular and co-educational but allowed female Muslim students to wear headscarves in class — which is forbidden in French public schools — and to pray during breaks. Unlike private Muslim schools in France, where headscarves are also allowed, MHS did not offer religion courses.

Loukili and others at the school claim it was a perfect target in what some say is an uncomfortable climate for France's Muslims.

Scrubbing France clean of radicals and their breeding grounds is a priority for President Emmanuel Macron in a nation bloodied by terror attacks, including the beheading of a teacher outside his school in a Paris suburb in October, followed by a deadly attack inside the basilica in Nice.

The proposed legislation is intended to re-anchor secularism in a changing France, where Muslims are increasingly visible and Islam — the nation’s No. 2 religion — is gaining a stronger voice.

The legislation, expected to pass Tuesday's vote in the lower house of parliament, will also expand the crackdown.

Along with the bill, contested by some Muslims, politicians and others, such strong-arm inspections risk accentuating the climate of suspicion many Muslims feel in a country where the vast majority of Muslims don't hold extremist views.

Loukili, herself a Muslim, is well aware of major fire hazard problems her school faced but fervently denied in an Associated Press interview any links to radicalism by her or staff at the school, which opened in 2015.

Only on Dec. 9, did Loukili learn her situation was graver than she thought. A statement from the Police Prefecture and prosecutors office suggested the closure was part of a growing push to “fight all forms of separatism” — the word coined by Macron for extremists who undermine the nation’s values.

Dragnet raids like those unleashed against Loukili's school have been unearthing soft spots on a local level to nip Islamist radicalization in the bud. They now reach across the country, with police accompanied by education or other specialists, depending on the target.

In December alone, teams carried out 476 raids and closed 36 establishments, according to Interior Ministry figures. Since November 2019, 3,881 establishments have been inspected and 126 closed, mostly small businesses but also two schools.

One was an underground school with no windows or educational program, along with sports clubs that included preaching and obligatory prayer. Five were closed.

The proposed law and the Cell to Fight Radical Islam program, led by prefects in each region, are just part of a many-layered operation to rout out what authorities call “enemies of the Republic.” Mayors of towns considered most impacted by the extremist threat have been asked to sign a charter agreeing to cooperate in the hunt for radicals, the AP has learned.

The Cell to Fight Radical Islam would also get a boost from the planned law, which would provide new legal tools to shut down facilities.

“Today, we’re obliged to use administrative motives to close establishments that don’t respect the law,” said an official close to Citizenship Minister Marlene Schiappa, who oversees the Cell to Fight Radical Islam program and is also a sponsor of the proposed law, along with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

The official, not authorized to speak publicly, could not address the case of the MHS school. Police also would not comment.

The school's problems began more than a year ago with safety concerns linked mainly to its large building. Loukili, its director and a math teacher, was ordered to close the school, stop teaching and not run any future educational establishment. She returns to court March 17.

“I think they (accuse) us of separatism because they needed to make an example,” Loukili said.

“I was afraid ... we didn’t understand,” said Omar, a 17-year-old MHS student who was in class when the police arrived. “They were taking pictures" and some officers insulted the teenagers, he said.

Omar was among those who took part in a Paris protest Sunday against the draft law.

A mother who had to scramble to find new schools for her children after the school closed said her son is fine but her 15-year-old daughter, who wears a headscarf, had to switch to a Muslim school where the head coverings are allowed but where boys and girls are separated inside classrooms and at lunch.

Her daughter, unhappy in the strict climate, “comes home with her stomach in knots,” said the woman, who asked to be identified only by her first name, Rafika, to protect her daughter.

Jean-Riad Kechaou, a history teacher in the working class Paris suburb of Chelles, sees anger in his Muslim adolescent students.

“It comes from this permanent stigmatization of their religion,” he said. “In the head of an adolescent of 12, 13, 14, 15 years old, everything gets mixed up and what comes out is his religion has been completely dirtied and fingers are pointed at him.”

___

Masha Macpherson in Paris contributed to this report.

Latest Stories

  • Lindsey Graham claims GOP will try to impeach Kamala Harris

    Senator falsely claims vice president bailed out ‘rioter’ who later ‘broke somebody’s head open’

  • Powerful Japan quake sets off landslide, minor injuries

    Residents in northeastern Japan on Sunday cleaned up clutter and debris in stores and homes after a strong earthquake set off a landslide on a highway, damaged buildings and parts of bullet train lines and caused power blackouts for thousands of people. The 7.3 magnitude temblor late Saturday shook the quake-prone areas of Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures that 10 years ago had been hit by a powerful earthquake that triggered a tsunami and a meltdown at a nuclear power plant. Tokyo Electric Power Co., the utility that runs the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant that was hit by the March 2011 disaster, said the water used to cool spent fuel rods near the reactors had spilled because of the shaking.

  • Biden Calls for Gun Control Legislation on Parkland Shooting Anniversary

    President Biden called on Congress to enact sweeping gun control legislation on Sunday, marking three years since the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. A student murdered 17 people during the 2018 shooting in Parkland, Fla., and police officers who responded to the incident were criticized for failing to enter the school to stop the shooting. The incident also spurred passage of a state law that allows teachers to carry firearms in school. “Today, as we mourn with the Parkland community, we mourn for all who have lost loved ones to gun violence,” Biden said in a statement on Sunday. “We will take action to end our epidemic of gun violence and make our schools and communities safer.” Biden added, “Today, I am calling on Congress to enact commonsense gun law reforms, including requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets.” Biden in 1994 argued in favor of legislation banning assault weapons that was passed as part of his “crime bill,” the Violent Crime and Law Enforcement Act. The legislation banned various firearms it classified as “assault weapons,” including semiautomatic rifles with detachable magazines, as well as magazines able to hold more than ten rounds of ammunition. However, the ban expired in 2004 in accordance with the legislation’s sunset clause. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris clashed on the issue of gun control during the Democratic primaries. Harris pushed to enact gun control measures via executive order, while Biden urged gaining the support of Congress for such legislation.

  • White House aide resigns after threatening reporter

    White House deputy press secretary T.J. Ducklo has resigned, the day after he was suspended for sending a sexist and profane threat to a journalist seeking to cover his relationship with another reporter.

  • Bangladesh to move more Rohingya Muslims to remote island, despite outcry

    Bangladesh is moving 3,000-4,000 more Rohingya Muslim refugees to a remote Bay of Bengal island over the next two days, two officials said on Sunday, despite concerns about the risk of storms and floods lashing the site. Dhaka has relocated around 7,000 to Bhasan Char island since early December from border camps in neighbouring Buddhist-majority Myanmar, where more than a million refugees live in ramshackle huts perched on razed hillsides. The Rohingya refugees will be moved to Bhasan Char by ships on Monday and Tuesday, Navy Commodore Rashed Sattar said from the island.

  • Four people in Oregon who received both doses of vaccine test positive for coronavirus

    There are two cases each in Yamhill and Lane counties, the state's Health Authority said.

  • Indian police arrest climate activist for supporting farmers

    An Indian climate activist has been arrested for circulating a document on social media that allegedly incited protesting farmers to turn violent last month, leaving one protester dead and about 400 police officers injured during clashes in the Indian capital, police said Sunday. Disha Ravi, 22, was arrested in the southern city of Bengaluru and appeared in a New Delhi court on Sunday, New Delhi police said in a statement. The court sent her to police custody for five days to help in an investigation "into the criminal conspiracy related to the Toolkit document” that allegedly incited the farmers on Jan. 26, India’s Republic Day, police said.

  • Democrats Flirt with Destroying Another Senate Guardrail

    Senate Democrats considering the destruction of another set of Senate rules might want to heed the words of English lawyer and chancellor Sir Thomas More to his son-in-law centuries ago: Once you have cut down all the trees, where will you hide when the devil comes for you? Then-Senator Harry Reid started this clearcutting of the rules back in 2013. He used the “nuclear option” to lower the vote threshold for confirmation in order to stack the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. Senator Mitch McConnell escalated by using the same standard to confirm Supreme Court nominees. As Majority Leader Chuck Schumer toys with the idea of blowing up the legislative filibuster as well, he is potentially poised to first unravel another important — if lesser-known — Senate rule in pursuit of an all-encompassing COVID-relief bill under the terms of “budget reconciliation.” We’re talking about the Byrd Rule (named after the late Senator Robert Byrd), which limits the ability of the majority to stuff extraneous legislative goodies into budget-related proposals and still pass them with a simple-majority vote under that process. Senator Byrd saw the danger of using reconciliation, which limits amendments and debate, to pursue broader, non-budgetary legislation outside regular order. As a defender of the right of all senators to debate and amend legislation, he fastened these restrictions onto the reconciliation process. This is for the greater good: the Byrd Rule protects Social Security from the reconciliation process, for instance, while limiting committees to proposals in their jurisdiction and requiring that the budget relevance of any proposal considered under this process be more than “merely incidental.” What this means is that major legislative policy changes can be made only when all senators have the right to fully debate and amend legislation — and to filibuster. Reconciliation otherwise “streamlines” this process at the expense of the minority. Today, fueled by rage and revenge, the leaders of the Senate care nothing for the reasons behind the rules; they want only to pass their legislation as quickly as possible. Most of the attention these past weeks has gone to the $15 minimum wage contained inside the COVID-relief package. This hardly meets the reconciliation standard on its own, but there will be other violations of the Byrd Rule in the bill the House will send to the Senate. That’s why Senate Democrats could aim to break the glass on Senate rules. As described by parliamentary expert Martin Gold, there are two ways to achieve this. First, there’s the more targeted attack on the Byrd Rule. Say Vice President Harris is in the chair when a senator raises a point of order against, for example, the minimum-wage hike. The Senate parliamentarian advises her that this particular section of the reconciliation bill is out of order. Despite all evidence and precedent that the section is out of order, the VP rules otherwise. Now the section takes only a simple majority to pass. However, if a senator who supports the Byrd Rule challenges the ruling of the chair, it will require a 60-vote majority to overrule Harris. That’s a high bar. So here, the chair’s judgment, which likely would stand, changes the precedent so that any other item in the bill that violates the Byrd Rule can be ruled acceptable under the new standard just established by the vice president. Republicans would have loved this when they were trying to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, but they respected Senate rules protecting the rights of the minority. This limited, surgical strike on the Byrd Rule would still disrupt the precedent in perpetuity. Meanwhile, there’s a broader attack that could be implemented. In this scenario, the majority leader addresses the chair and says that waiving the Byrd Rule only takes a simple-majority vote. It is clear under the rules and the precedents that this is false. If the chair rules that it takes 60 votes to waive the Byrd Rule, the majority leader then appeals the ruling of the chair, which takes a simple-majority vote to overturn. Bingo — the protections of the Byrd Rule are dead, and now it takes only a simple-majority vote to put any legislative proposal the majority wants into the budget-reconciliation bill, bypassing legitimate debate and amendment. The result of this action would threaten any rule in the Senate. If at any time the majority wants to get rid of any rule, all they would have to do is appeal the ruling of the chair and muster a simple majority — silencing the opposition and forcing their will on the American people. Once upon a time, the U.S. Senate was called the world’s greatest deliberative body. As envisioned by Thomas Jefferson, there were rules that protected the minority and allowed for thorough debate. Sadly, it appears this current Senate majority cares little for the precedents that earned the U.S. Senate that title. But some caution on their part might be well-advised self-interest; tables have been known to turn.

  • U.S. Supreme Court clears way for Ghosn's accused escape plotters extradition

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday gave the green light for the extradition to Japan of an American father and son accused of helping former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee that country while awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges. In a brief order, Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer denied an emergency request by lawyers for U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, to put on hold a lower court order that cleared the way for them to be extradited.

  • Texas residents told to stay off roads as ‘historic Arctic outbreak’ leaves 2.5 million without power

    Areas of all of state’s 254 counties are currently under winter storm watch amid state of emergency

  • 14 killed in highway crash in India; 4 critically injured

    A speeding minibus jumped a road divider and crashed into a truck on a highway in southern India early Sunday, killing 14 members of a family, police said. The only survivors in the bus, four children under the age of 12, were critically injured, said police officer Fakirappa, who uses one name. The family was heading to Ajmer on a Muslim pilgrimage in western India, he said.

  • Myanmar rattled by army movements, apparent internet cutoff

    Sightings of armored personnel carriers in Myanmar’s biggest city and an internet shutdown raised political tensions late Sunday, after vast numbers of people around the country flouted orders against demonstrations to protest the military’s seizure of power. Public concern has already been heightened for the past few nights by what many charge is the military’s manipulation of criminals released from prison to carry out nighttime violence and stir up panic. Ambassadors from the United States and Canada and 12 European nations called on Myanmar's security forces to refrain from violence against those “protesting the overthrow of their legitimate government.”

  • England's hotel quarantine system working smoothly for now: minister

    England's new COVID-19 hotel quarantine system for arrivals from high-risk countries is running smoothly after it was introduced earlier on Monday, the health minister said. Britain has ramped up its border controls to stop new variants of the coronavirus entering the country. Arrivals into England from 33 "red list" countries, including Brazil and South Africa, must now spend 10 days quarantined in a hotel room at a cost of 1,750 pounds.

  • 12-year-old shot and killed armed intruder during botched home invasion, police say

    Charges ‘not anticipated’ to be brought against juvenile

  • Fauci explains if families can visit grandparents after they’ve been vaccinated

    Once everyone in the household’s fully vaccinated, says Dr. Fauci, it’ll be safe to be around them. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says families will “ultimately” be able to visit with grandparents once everyone in the household is fully vaccinated. A person is “fully vaccinated” after receiving both doses of a two-dose vaccine or one dose of a single-dose vaccine, per NBC News.

  • Iran’s army test fires short-range 'smart' missile

    Iran’s army test fired a sophisticated short-range missile on Sunday, state media reported. The report by the official IRNA news agency quoted the chief of the army’s ground forces, Gen. Kioumars Heidari, as saying that the missile's range was 300 kilometers, or 186 miles. Iran’s national army controls short-range missiles, although longer-range ones capable of travelling up to 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles) — far enough to reach archenemy Israel and U.S. military bases — are controlled by the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

  • India to ship COVID-19 vaccines to Canada as diplomatic tension eases

    India's Serum Institute will ship COVID-19 vaccines to Canada within a month, its chief executive said on Monday, in a sign a diplomatic row triggered by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's comments on political protests in India was easing. Trudeau said the months-long protests by farmers on the outskirts of Delhi were concerning, drawing a rebuke from the Indian government which said it was an internal matter. Last week, however, Trudeau spoke to Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and they discussed the two countries' commitment to democracy.

  • Six far-right militia members who guarded Trump ally Roger Stone ‘entered US Capitol during riots’

    The six belong to Oath Keepers, a far-right anti-government militia group who were reportedly providing security to Roger Stone on the day of and prior to the Capitol insurrection

  • South Charlotte homeowners learn it’s not a ‘kindly grandma’ stealing their mail

    Police and facial recognition software provide more clues after a neighbor confronts the suspect.

  • Israel, Cyprus reach tourism deal for vaccinated travelers

    Israel and Cyprus announced a tourism agreement Sunday to allow citizens who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus to travel between the countries without the need to quarantine. The agreement between the two Mediterranean countries is a step toward restoring their tourism industries, which have been hit hard by the nearly year-long pandemic. Both countries have large tourism sectors.