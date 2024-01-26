‘Dragon’-like creature — with ‘strong’ claws — found near bus stop. It’s a new species

Near a bus stop in southern India, a “dragon”-like creature maneuvered through the leaves. Something about the scaly animal caught the attention of nearby scientists.

And for good reason: It turned out to be a new species.

Researchers ventured into the forests of the Western Ghats on several wildlife surveys between 2016 and 2022, according to a Jan. 25 study published in the journal Vertebrate Zoology. The area was a known biodiversity hot spot.

During the surveys, researchers encountered lizards with colorful throats that didn’t match any known records, the study said. They captured 11 of these lizards and, upon taking a closer look, realized they’d discovered a new species: Agasthyagama edge, or the northern kangaroo lizard.

Northern kangaroo lizards are considered “small-sized,” reaching about 4.8 inches in length, researchers said. They have “moderately large” heads with “pointed” snouts. Their bodies are “slender” with “long” tails. They have “strong” claws and a “reduced” fifth toe that limits their climbing ability.

The study’s lead co-author, Veerappan Deepak, described the new species as a “diminutive dragon” in a post on X, formerly known asTwitter.

A male (top) and female (bottom) Agasthyagama edge, or northern kangaroo lizard.

Discover more new species

Thousands of new species are found each year. Here are three of our most eye-catching stories from the past week.

→ Winged 'metallic blue' creature seen mating in mountains of India

→ Pregnant creature — with a 'window' in its eyelid — found in India

→Jumping creature spins 'sheets of web' and tucks self in at night

Photos show a male and female northern kangaroo lizard. Overall, the female has a brown body with a reddish-brown head, peach-tinged torso and dark brown tail. Several dark blackish blotches dot its spine.

Overall, the male has a light tannish-brown body with a peach-colored stripe running down its back. The base of its tail has a small bright orange blotch, a photo shows.

Breeding male northern kangaroo lizards have distinct and colorful throats, the study said. Their throats have a bright red patch in the center with white-blue scales surrounding it.

A photo shared by the EDGE of Existence program on X shows the male lizard’s throat.

Sandeep Das pic.twitter.com/ZFh5UAc0vq — EDGE of Existence (@EDGEofExistence) January 26, 2024

Researchers said they named the new species after the EDGE of Existence program through the Zoological Society of London. This program, which stands for Evolutionarily Distinct and Globally Endangered, supported several of the study’s co-authors.

Northern kangaroo lizards have been found on roadsides, near a bus stop and in forests between elevations of about 2,100 feet to about 2,700 feet, the study said.

A female Agasthyagama edge, or northern kangaroo lizard, as seen in the wild.

So far, northern kangaroo lizards have only been found in Idukki district, the study said. This district is in Kerala and about 1,300 miles south of New Delhi.

The new species was identified by its coloring, scale pattern and habitat, the study said. DNA analysis found the new species had at least 3% genetic divergence from other kangaroo lizards.

The research team included Sandeep Das, Saunak Pal, Surya Narayanan, K. Subin, Muhamed Jafer Palot, K. P. Rajkumar and V. Deepak.

Deep-sea creature — able to glow in the dark — caught by trawlers. It’s a new species

‘Large’-eyed creature lurking near a cave in China turns out to be a new species

Pregnant creature — with ‘glossy’ belly — found on road in India. It’s a new species