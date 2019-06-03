'Dragon Quest Walk' broadens 'Pokémon Go' competition

The publisher behind "Final Fantasy" and "Kingdom Hearts" is preparing location-based augmented reality game "Dragon Quest Walk" for beta testing in Japan.

A mobile-only entry to the "Dragon Quest" franchise is coming courtesy of "Dragon Quest Walk," offering another alternative to the "Pokémon Go" experience.



[Dragon Quest Walk announcement trailer: youtu.be/tbp9V_uA6_U]

It's set to enter a round of public beta testing on June 11 and promises to blend the real world and the fantasy fiction of cartoon-style adventures in the "Dragon Quest" franchise.

Beta test registration is taking place through dragonquest.jp/walk/beta, with 20,000 places split evenly between iOS and Android users.

Just as with console game "Dragon Quest Builders," which leveraged the popularity of creative construction game "Minecraft" while emphasizing a more linear storyline, "Dragon Quest Walk" likewise promises an emerging story for those that get involved.

Quests are oriented around local landmarks, and players can also build and decorate a room within "Dragon Quest Walk" to display belongings retrieved while out and about, per Gematsu.

As it happens, the announcement of "Dragon Quest Walk" follows that of "Minecraft Earth" a few weeks earlier. "Minecraft Earth" is targeting a Summer 2019 beta for some of those that sign-up through minecraft.net/earth.

Sci-fi adventure movie "Men in Black: International" is also to receive a location-based exploration and collection game for mobiles, "Men in Black: Global Invasion," and "Harry Potter" franchise tie-in "Harry Potter Wizards Unite" is in testing in New Zealand.