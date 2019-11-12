The Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) Share Price Is Down 15% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried

It is a pleasure to report that the Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) is up 60% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. After all, the share price is down 15% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

Given that Dragon Victory International didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In just one year Dragon Victory International saw its revenue fall by 36%. That's not what investors generally want to see. Shareholders have seen the share price drop 15% in that time. What would you expect when revenue is falling, and it doesn't make a profit? We think most holders must believe revenue growth will improve, or else costs will decline.

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on Dragon Victory International's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

Given that the market gained 15% in the last year, Dragon Victory International shareholders might be miffed that they lost 15%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. It's great to see a nice little 60% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of Dragon Victory International by clicking this link.

