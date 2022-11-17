Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III's (NASDAQ:DGNU) largest shareholders are individual investors with 59% ownership, institutions own 21%

If you want to know who really controls Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 59% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 21% of the company's stockholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Dragoneer Growth Opportunities III.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Dragoneer Growth Opportunities III?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities III. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Dragoneer Growth Opportunities III's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities III. Our data shows that Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC is the largest shareholder with 19% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 4.5% and 3.8%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities III

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III insiders own under 1% of the company. It appears that the board holds about US$3.7m worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of US$529m. We generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 59% stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities III, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 19%, private equity firms could influence the Dragoneer Growth Opportunities III board. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Be aware that Dragoneer Growth Opportunities III is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 3 of those are concerning...

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

