Dragonfly haven hopes for old quarry pond

A pond at an old quarry site in the Galloway Forest Park has been given a dragonfly-friendly makeover.

Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) identified the site as an area of importance for the insects.

Work could not proceed until it was confirmed that fish which were illegally added to the pond in about 2013 had finally gone.

A survey last year confirmed that was the case and it is now hoped dragonflies can thrive in the area.

Kim Kirkbride, environment forester with FLS, said they had been working with local contractor Connicks Ltd to restore the sizeable pond.

"The pond had suffered from the illegal introduction of fish, which made it unsuitable for dragonflies," she said.

"The fish would eat all the larvae."

Even with the predators gone, there were other issues to be tackled.

"Over the years, trees and vegetation had naturally encroached on the pond," she explained.

"There was a lot of willow scrub around the pond, which created too much shade.

"We need more sunlight on the pond so the water will be warmer, making it more suitable for dragonfly breeding.

"We've also removed the majority of vegetation that was in the pond."

She said some vegetation was useful for dragonflies and other species to lay their eggs but the pond had too much and most of it had been scythed back.

FLS formed a conservation partnership with the British Dragonfly Society in 2023 to protect and boost the population of some of the rarest dragonflies in the British Isles.

It is hoped south-west Scotland can help with that work.

Ms Kirkbride said: "The Galloway Forest Park pond was once known for supporting various species of dragonflies, namely darters, hawkers and damselflies.

"So while we're focused on rebuilding the pond for more common species, it could be we also welcome some of the rarer dragonflies.

"We're reviewing our forests to work out where we can feasibly enhance or add ponds to support these creatures."

The creation of "wet hollows" which fill with water and vegetation is also an option.

"Those will eventually attract insects that support other species such as dragonflies and black grouse," Ms Kirkbride said.

"We want to support the return of dragonflies as they're a sign of a complex and balanced ecosystem.

"And they're also very lovely to watch on a sunny day."

Follow the BBC for the South of Scotland on X. Listen to news for Dumfries and Galloway on BBC Sounds.