Dragway Fire cause to be investigated

WATERFORD - A forest fire that's burned here for three days was 95 percent contained on Tuesday night, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

But the Dragway Wildfire also had spread to about 1,700 acres by 6 p.m., the fire service said.

The blaze did not threaten any buildings and caused no injuries, according to the agency.

No residents were evacuated.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

The fire began Sunday afternoon in Wharton State Forest near the former Atco Dragway in Waterford. Firefighting efforts also took place in wooded areas of nearby Medford and Shamong.

The Forest Fire Service on Tuesday morning said a flight over the burn area showed "internal pockets of unburned fuel that will continue to burn today."

The fire had covered about 1,500 acres around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, when it was 85 percent contained.

Officials on Monday closed Jackson Road in Waterford, which runs near the site of the blaze.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: jwalsh@cpsj.com

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Forest Fire Service: South Jersey wildfire almost contained after three-day fight