Drainage structure repaired with COVID relief funds swept out to sea in Old Lyme

Dec. 19—OLD LYME — The eastern side of a recently repaired drainage structure at the outlet of Swan Brook was swept out to sea during Monday's storm, leaving questions about how to permanently fix the problem.

The 80-year-old drainage system had been deteriorating for years before town officials allocated $55,000 in federal pandemic relief funding for repairs. The project brought in Rhode Island-based Monster-Vac LLC to clear the pipes before Machnik Bros., a local general contracting firm, replaced the wood on the pilings. It was completed in early April.

First Selectwoman Martha Shoemaker said it was too early to determine the cost of a repair or who will cover it. She said she has contacted Machnik Bros. and the engineer from Mystic-based Docko Inc. who advised the town on the project.

From Swan Brook, the drainage system, known as a crib, flows in two concrete pipes under the beach to Long Island Sound. The outlet is on Hawks Nest Beach Association property and causes flooding in neighboring Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Association President Mark Mongillo on Tuesday said he appreciated Shoemaker's attentiveness to a situation that underscores the need for a more permanent solution.

"Obviously they deserve a chance to take a look at what can be done to repair it, but at the same time I think we have to look more toward a longer-term solution because that crib didn't even last a year," he said.

Mongillo said historical flooding attributed to the crib has trapped people in their homes and totaled the car of at least one resident trying to drive through it.

Prior to the recent repair, storms over the years ravaged the wooden structure designed to keep sand out of the pipes. The lack of protection left one of the 36-inch concrete pipes perpetually clogged, with subsequent storms pushing sand in where water should be coming out.

Former First Selectman Tim Griswold said in January the repair project included new horizontal wooden planks bolted to existing pilings extending roughly 30 feet into the water to shield the outflow pipes so sand and debris can't get in.

He estimated the fix would last for about 10 years giving the town time to explore a long-term solution.

Shoemaker, elected in November, described herself as a firm believer in being proactive, which means looking at long-term solutions.

"But then again, we have to look at how long it will take us to get the long-term solution," she said. "And then what do we do in the meantime?"

Mongillo and Hawks Nest Beach Association Board of Directors member Ron Bianca acknowledged it will be a lengthy process to make big changes. They cited likely involvement by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for any improvements that might involve rechanneling or straightening the brook.

Bianca described the situation as upsetting.

"It took us so long to get it done," he said of last winter's repair project. "It took forever to get the town to admit it was their problem and to get the engineering done and to get the funding. I don't know where we go from here."

