‘They drained my account’: Memphis woman scammed out of over $30K

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — You hear about scams every day, but one Memphis woman is proof that anyone can fall victim without even realizing it.

Edna Williamson, 63, told WREG her story of getting scammed out of her entire family savings in the hopes the same thing doesn’t happen to you.

“I have anxiety from it. Sometimes I can’t sleep ’cause I can’t believe that it happened to me, you know,” said Edna Williamson.

She says she can’t believe the savings she and her husband worked for vanished so quickly.

Williamson says that the scammers pretty much drained her account within just two to three hours.

It all happened on November 9, when Williamson started having problems with her cell phone.

“My phone froze, the screen did. So I decided to pull it up on my Mac computer. And when I pulled it out, that’s when I saw trojans like floating saying my computer had been hacked,” said Williamson.

She says her screen went dark, then alerts started going across the screen. So she went back to her phone searching for a number for Apple IT.

She got someone on the phone.

“He was like oh yeah, your computer has been hacked. And so he told me to just hold down the shut off button and that would go away. But he said what happened is your information has been confiscated. Yes, they got your social security number, and they got your bank account information,” said Williamson.

She says the bank employee told her they would have to put a hold on her account and contact her bank. He told her to get her bank card out and give him the 800 number on the back of the card.

She thought she was talking to Apple and they were connecting her with her bank.

“Another guy comes on, tells me he’s with the bank and he’s the head of the fraud department. I was like ‘Okay.’ He said ‘We’re gonna try to help you,'” said Williamson. “He said I’m gonna need you to go to the bank and make a withdrawal. He said ‘If they ask you why you are withdrawing, just tell them you’re doing something around the house, some updating around the house.'”

With the so-called bank employee on the other end, Williamson was told to go to three different banks and take out all of her money so it could be protected from the hackers who had supposedly infiltrated her accounts.

“He was trying to secure the money. Of course, that’s what he said he was trying to do. So $31,000,” said Williamson.

She went to three different banks and took out thousands in cash. The fake bank employee was still talking to her on the phone as she went into the bank branches.

“I just told her I needed to make a withdrawal from the account. She didn’t ask me any questions. I mean, I’m still thinking this was the banking person that I am speaking with,” said Williamson.

Then he told her to take the thousands of dollars she had just withdrawn and go to a gas station in Southaven and deposit the money into an ATM at Bitcoin Depot.

“When I went in, there was anybody in the store, he told me exactly where the machine was in the store. At the back of the store,” said Williamson.

She deposited all the cash, and even has receipts to show it.

“I got a text showing that it had been deposited. On my phone, I got a text from Bitcoin,” said Williamson. “I was thinking this guy on the phone with the bank is helping me. It never dawned on me this was a scam.”

Then he told her to go home and wait for the support team to call her with the next steps, but the call never came.

When Williamson’s daughter Deundra called to check on her mom, she knew immediately her mother had been scammed.

“She started telling me everything, and I was like this doesn’t sound right. And especially when she said that they had her download the Any Desk app,” said Deundra Lawson-Thomas, Edna’s daughter.

She believes the app gave the scammers control of her mom’s devices and everything on them.

Deandra got to her mom’s house quickly and started trying to fix the damage.

“She says ‘I believe you’ve been scammed.’ I said ‘Oh my God,’ my heart just started pumping,” said Williamson.

They went to the police to file a report.

“You’re in a state of no, no, no really. Like you hear about things happening like this but you don’t expect for it to be someone that you know or gets close to you or for your parents for that matter,” said Thomas.

FBI Special Agent David Palmer says across the country $3 billion have been lost to elderly fraud and there’s been an 84% year-to-year increase in financial scams targeting seniors nationwide.

“They are an especially vulnerable population. They typically have resources available to them and they are targeted mostly via cell phone or computers, where they may not be as proficient as some people are,” said Palmer.

That allows the scammers to move in, gain their trust, and in many cases, drain accounts.

“These fraudsters are professionals. They read scripts and they do this all day long. And they are really good at their job. They convince a lot of elderly folks, this is legitimate,” said Palmer.

He says the suspects may be in another country, and there’s a reason they prefer Bitcoin.

“Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are preferred by scammers because it’s more difficult for law enforcement to trace and in many instances, Bitcoin can be moved overseas relatively easily or quickly,” said Palmer.

The FBI says beware of unsolicited contacts asking you to click on links and requests for money to be sent.

Williamson’s case is now being investigated and she hopes to be able to get her money back.

She has a message for other seniors.

“It’s a lot of scamming going on. Just ask more questions. Just don’t do it. Don’t do it. Call the police. I wish I had,” said Williamson.

The FBI says that if you have been scammed, check your credit report and your financial transactions as the scammers may have gotten access to your bank account.

You can also file a report directly with the FBI in person, or via email at ic3.gov.

