Draisaitl beats buzzer, Oilers beat Jets 4-3

  • The Edmonton Oilers bench celebrates after their game-winning goal with less than a second left against the Winnipeg Jets in an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Winnipeg Jets goaltender Laurent Brossoit (30) and Derek Forbort (24) react after the Edmonton Oilers scored the game-winning goal with less than a second left in an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates his game-winning goal with less than a second left against the Winnipeg Jets with teammates Darnell Nurse (25) and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) in an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen (19) makes a save against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Winnipeg Jets goaltender Laurent Brossoit (30) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi (13) as Neal Pionk (4) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Winnipeg Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers (27) carries by puck past Edmonton Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto (56) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen (19) makes a save on Winnipeg Jets' Paul Stastny (25) as Oilers' Kyle Turris (8) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) celebrates his goal against the Edmonton Oilers with teammate Mason Appleton (22) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
1 / 8

Oilers Jets Hockey

The Edmonton Oilers bench celebrates after their game-winning goal with less than a second left against the Winnipeg Jets in an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored with less than a second left to give the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night.

As a late Edmonton power play expired, Oilers forward Connor McDavid tried to move the puck around the Winnipeg net. He then passed the puck back to Draisaitl, who fired the puck past Jets goalie Laurent Brossoit with fractions of a second left.

“I thought we had a couple of chances at the end there,” Draisaitl said. “But, obviously, we got a nice fortunate one at the end.”

Brossoit says he couldn’t really track the shot as his teammate, Andrew Copp, slid in front of him to help protect the net.

“I didn’t think he could go five-hole, considering (Copp) was on the ground,” Brossoit said. “So, I was just trying to track the puck up high and it went, obviously, underneath.”

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Kyle Turris, and Kailer Yamamoto also scored for Edmonton. Mikko Koskinen made 35 saves.

Adam Lowry, Nikolaj Ehlers and Blake Wheeler scored for the Jets, who had won three straight — all against Ottawa. Brossoit stopped 34 shots.

Winnipeg trailed 2-1 after two periods. However, the Jets scored twice 1:13 apart late in the third to take the lead.

Ehlers tied it with 6:04 left with his fourth goal in four games. The Danish forward has six points in that span.

“I feel good,” Ehlers said. “I think that the last three games I’ve really been able to use my speed in the right moments. I’ve been trying to shoot the puck more.”

Wheeler gave the Jets the lead with a power play goal, thanks to a tripping infraction taken by Edmonton defenseman Darnell Nurse. Wheeler took a pass along the goal line and banked the puck off Oilers defenseman Kris Russell and past Koskinen into the goal.

Yamamato tied it again with 3:05 remaining, setting the stage for Draisaitl.

For the third consecutive game, the Jets scored first. Lowry scored after taking a pass from Mathieu Perreault while in the slot. He wasted no time to fire on net, beating Koskinen. Lowry’s goal was his third of the season.

The referees overturned a would-be Jets goal nearly three minutes later. Copp deflected a puck above Koskinen and into the back of the net. But the referees determined there was interference after Copp’s stick kept Koskinen’s glove from making the save.

Jets coach Paul Maurice believed Copp’s goal should have stood.

“It’s a goal, I mean, for me,” Maurice said. “I think the puck’s past his glove and I’m not even sure there was contact. (The referees) felt it was close. So, there’s no argument.”

Turris didn't like the way the Oilers played in the opening period.

“They came out and they had played late last night and they just jumped on us from the start and dominated the period," he said. "We had to turn it around.”

Nugent-Hopkins tied it fewer than 30 seconds into the second period.

Turris scored his first as an Oiler with 5:42 to play in the period. As Edmonton entered the zone, James Neal passed the puck to Zack Kassian, before he fed the puck to Turris. Turris unloaded a shot into the top right corner of the net to give Edmonton its first lead.

Winnipeg forward Kyle Connor was injured 1:18 later as he defended a shot from Oilers defenseman Ethan Bear. The puck ricocheted off Connor’s stick and into his face, causing him to fall to his knees onto the ice. He left the game and missed the rest of the period, but returned in time for the third.

UP NEXT

The teams meet again at Bell MTS Place on Tuesday night.

Latest Stories

  • Joe Biden stops motorcade on return from church to buy bagels from trendy bakery

    First family orders sesame bagels with cream cheese

  • Republican split widens as Donald Trump intervenes in party elections in Arizona

    The acrimonious split within Republican ranks widened over the weekend as Donald Trump made his foray back into politics, backing the re-election of a hard-line supporter as chair of the party in Arizona. His wholehearted support for Kelli Ward was seen by allies as the former president firing a warning shot across the bows of any Republican senators considering backing his impeachment. Underlining Mr Trump’s grip on the Republican grassroots, the Arizona party also voted to censure John McCain’s widow, Cindy, former senator Jeff Flake and governor Doug Ducey, who refused to back the former president’s claims of election fraud. Mr Trump’s intervention came amid reports that he is considering setting up a “Patriot Party” which would spearhead primary challenges to his opponents in the 2022 mid-term elections. The former president has already amassed a massive war chest with his Save America political action committee declaring last month that it had raked in $207.5 million in donations.

  • The Senate is effectively deadlocked over McConnell's filibuster demand

    Senate Democrats are drawing a line at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) demand that a power-sharing agreement in the 50-50 Senate include a pledge to retain the legislative filibuster. "If we gave him that, then the filibuster would be on everything, every day," Sen. Richard Durbin (D-Ill.) told NBC's Chuck Todd on Sunday's Meet the Press. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) offered McConnell "word for word" the same power-sharing agreement used in the first half of 2001, and McConnell's insistence on adding the filibuster pledge is "a non-starter."But until Schumer and McConnell reach agreement on the Senate's operating rules, Republicans still retain much of the majority they lost last Wednesday."Without an organizing accord, Republicans remain in the majority of most Senate committees," and "veteran Democrats eager to seize the gavels and advance their long dormant agendas can only wait and wonder," The Washington Post explains. "Newly sworn-in Democratic senators cannot get committee assignments until an organizational deal is struck," leaving the old GOP-majority structures in place, and "Democrats can't unilaterally impose an organizing agreement because they would need Republican support to block a filibuster."The filibuster has evolved into a sclerotic de facto requirement for a 60-senator supermajority on all legislation. Frustration with obstruction by the minority led Senate Democrats to end the filibuster for some presidential appointees and lower-court judges in 2013, and McConnell continued eroding the filibuster as majority leader, killing it for Supreme Court nominees and further easing the confirmation of presidential appointees.A handful of Democratic centrists would prefer to keep the filibuster — for now. But there is mounting pressure from inside and outside the chamber. "There is absolutely no reason to give Sen. McConnell months and months to prove what we absolutely know — that he is going to continue his gridlock and dysfunction from the minority," said Eli Zupnick, a spokesman for the anti-filibuster liberal coalition Fix Our Senate.More stories from theweek.com Josh Hawley knows exactly what he's doing Trump must be prosecuted 5 scathingly funny cartoons about Biden's COVID-19 push

  • Woman sentenced in scheme to offer information to Russia

    A West Virginia woman who once served in the Air Force was sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison Monday for planning to offer top-secret information from the National Security Agency to the Russian government. Elizabeth Jo Shirley, 47, pleaded guilty last year as part of a plea agreement to one count each of willful retention of national defense information and international parental kidnapping. “Shirley held a position that required the highest level of trust,” U.S. Attorney Bill Powell of West Virginia's northern district said in a statement.

  • Police car in Tacoma, Washington, smashes through crowd watching street racers

    Tacoma Police spokeswoman Wendy Haddow said police were alerted to the street racers and a 100-person crowd blocking area streets, according to the News Tribune. When the patrol car responded, the crowd began pounding on the vehicle's windows, she told local media. “He was afraid they would break his glass,” Haddow told the News Tribune, saying the officer sped away from the scene for his own safety.

  • Biden to Sign New Round of Executive Orders on Abortion, Immigration

    President Biden will sign a fresh round of executive orders during his first full week in office, including actions loosening restrictions around abortion and immigration. Biden will issue and order to rescind the Mexico City policy, which prohibits U.S. funding for foreign organizations that perform or promote abortions. The administration also dodged last week on whether Biden plans to scrap the Hyde Amendment, which bars taxpayer funding of elective abortions under Medicaid. On immigration, Biden plans to establish a task force focused on reuniting migrant families who were separated as a result of the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy, according to a memo outlining the upcoming executive actions obtained by The Hill. Biden will order an immediate review of the public-charge rule, which denies U.S. entry to migrants considered likely to become dependent on the government. The president also plans to roll back Trump administration policies on asylum and take “other actions to remove barriers and restore trust in the legal immigration system, including improving the naturalization process.” At the same time, Biden will take a page from the Trump administration’s playbook and sign an order directing federal agencies to tighten requirements on buying goods and services made in America from American businesses. Trump signed a similar directive during his first months in office. The president will also sign orders related to racial equity, including establishing a commission on police and bringing back Obama-era rules on transferring military-style equipment to local law enforcement. Another order will direct the Justice Department to improve prison conditions and begin the process of eliminating private prisons. Biden may also sign an order reversing a ban on transgender troops serving in the military. On climate change, Biden is expected to sign an order installing regulations to “combat climate change domestically and elevate[] climate change as a national security priority.”

  • Agent Orange trial opens as woman seeks 'historic' ruling as first Vietnamese civilian victim

    Fourteen multinationals went on trial on Monday accused of causing grievous harm to a French-Vietnamese woman by selling Agent Orange to the US whose military used millions of tons of the toxic chemical in the Vietnam War. Lawyers for the plaintiff and NGOs have hailed the trial in France as potentially “historic” as a guilty verdict would be the first time a Vietnamese civilian was deemed a victim of the defoliant, which contains harmful dioxins. As part of American’s Ranch Hand military campaign to halt the advance of Communist North Vietnamese troops, the US military sprayed an estimated 76 million litres (20 million gallons) of Agent Orange between 1961 and 1971. The stated aim was to deprive enemy combatants of cover and destroy crops. But NGOs say that as well as destroying plants, polluting the soil and poisoning animals, it also caused health problems such as cancer and malformations in up to three million humans in Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos. The US officially ended the use of defoliant chemicals in the war in 1971, and withdrew from Vietnam in 1975, defeated by the Viet Cong after 20 years of conflict. To date, only military veterans - from the US, Australia and Korea - have won compensation for the after-effects of the chemical whose toxicity is estimated to be around 13 times that of herbicides in civilian use such as glyphosate. In 1984, seven chemical companies settled with US veteran plaintiffs to the tune of $250 million after 16,000 complained exposure had caused rare forms of cancers, nerve damage, liver disorders and skin problems. They also claimed it resulted in miscarriages by their spouses and birth defects in their children. However, civilian lawsuits have so far failed.

  • Supreme Court drops Trump emoluments lawsuits over whether he illegally profited from presidency

    The Supreme Court on Monday brought an end to lawsuits over whether Donald Trump illegally profited off his presidency.

  • Trump opens his ‘Office of the Former President’ in Florida

    45th president sets up headquarters in Florida

  • Teen held in Indiana killings of 5, including pregnant woman

    Indianapolis police arrested a 17-year-old boy Monday in the killings of five people, including a pregnant woman, who were shot to death inside a home in what the city's mayor called a “devastating act of violence.” The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that the name of the suspect in Sunday's killings was “not being released at this time since the suspect is a juvenile." As officers were investigating, police received information about 4:40 a.m. that led them to a nearby home, where they found multiple adults dead inside from apparent gunshot wounds, Sgt. Shane Foley said Sunday.

  • North Korea diplomat 'defects to South Korea': Reports

    South Korean reports say that Run Hyun-woo - an acting ambassador - fled to South Korea in September.

  • Israel bans international flights to curb coronavirus spread

    Israel will ban passenger flights in and out of the country from Monday evening for a week, the government announced on Sunday, as protesters in some ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities clashed with police over coronavirus lockdown measures. Clashes broke out between ultra-Orthodox protesters in the city of Bnei Brak and police forces who came to enforce the lockdown. One police officer, feeling his life was in danger, fired in the air to repel the crowds, police said.

  • Behind the scenes of the Trump circus: what three years reporting from Washington taught me

    The first thing you notice about Donald Trump in the flesh is his size. He has a rugby player build: 6ft 3in and 17 stone. His sheer physicality is never quite captured on television. Neatly cut suits hide his bulk from the camera, but in person - especially side-on - it is unavoidable. The second thing is the hair, swept across and back and fixed in place. It is like a crashing wave frozen in motion. And then there is the skin complexion. A warm, yellow hue that draws your eyes after all the speculation about sunbed use. At least, that is the order I remember when seeing him first after moving to Washington DC as The Telegraph’s US Editor in October 2017. After years covering Westminster, I had been sent to try to unpack the Trump phenomenon to British readers, the nature of his appeal and how he was wielding power. For the next three years and four months my working life revolved almost entirely around the president - his moods, his decisions, his controversies, his tweets. There were rallies across America, where he was welcomed like a saviour. There were foreign trips to Hanoi, Singapore, Brussels, Helsinki and London, where he was treated with caution. Most of the time you simply felt swept along by an unrelenting current of news, much of it directed by Mr Trump himself, a master media manipulator.

  • Black family handcuffed at gunpoint by police sues Aurora, Colorado

    Brittney Gilliam had taken her family for a "Sunday funday" when officers with guns drawn ordered her and the four underage girls with her to exit the car.

  • Ex-VA doctor who misdiagnosed patient sentenced to prison

    A former pathologist at an Arkansas veterans hospital has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter in the death of a patient he misdiagnosed. Robert Morris Levy, 54, of Fayetteville was sentenced Friday in federal court. Prosecutors said Levy diagnosed a patient with lymphoma when the patient actually had a small-cell carcinoma.

  • DC Guard Chief 'Deeply Troubled' After Nearly 200 Troops Test Positive for COVID-19

    All Guard members who test positive are quarantined and won't return to their home states until they're fully recovered.

  • Bolsonaro thanks China for fast-tracking COVID-19 vaccine supplies

    Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, a longtime China skeptic, thanked Beijing on Monday for rapidly approving the export of active ingredients for local COVID-19 vaccine production, as his government scrambles to secure scarce shots. The supplies are enough to produce about 8.5 million doses of Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine at Sao Paulo's Butantan biomedical center, the lab said. China had also fast-tracked approval for supplies of active ingredients to make AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil, Bolsonaro tweeted.

  • Biden replaces White House doctor with longtime physician

    President Joe Biden has brought back Dr. Kevin O'Connor as his physician, replacing President Donald Trump's doctor with the one who oversaw his care when he was vice president. The White House confirmed that Dr. Sean Conley, the Navy commander who served as the head of the White House Medical Unit under Trump and oversaw his treatment when he was hospitalized with COVID-19, will assume a teaching role at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences. O'Connor, a retired Army colonel, was Biden's doctor during his entire tenure as vice president, having remained in the role at Biden's request.

  • 9 Houston officers charged, including 1 with murder, in probe of deadly 2019 raid

    The eight other current and former police officers were indicted in what authorities described as a long-term scheme to steal overtime money.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell moves the goalposts on a run for Minnesota governor — again

    The will-he-or-won't-he speculation surrounding a possible gubernatorial run by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is destined to continue at least a bit longer.What he's saying: Lindell told Axios that his focus is currently on proving his (baseless) claims of election fraud. He won't make a decision until that fight is resolved.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here. * "Why would anybody want to run if they had the same machines with the election fraud?" Lindell said Friday. * "It will all get out there, and when it does, we'll see what elections are going to have to be done with paper ballots and no machines. Otherwise, it doesn't make sense to put in everybody's resources and time."Between the lines: While he's leaving the door open, Lindell's comments create a path for bowing out.Why it matters: If Lindell runs, name recognition and his ties to Trump could give him an edge among GOP voters. * Many top Republican officials and consultants think having the unpredictable pillow salesman at the top of the ticket would spell disaster for their efforts to win statewide in 2022.How we got here: Lindell has been flirting with a bid for months, but his commitment to promoting conspiracy theories about the 2020 election — including a much-covered White House visit — has triggered legal backlash and trouble for his business. * Last fall, Lindell said he'd run if Trump won another term. Then, in early January, he told the Star Tribune he was "90-95%" sure he'd jump in and would decide "once we know Donald Trump is our president."Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.