Drake Apparently Unfollowed Taylor Swift After Sharing A Screenshot Of The Billboard Charts With “Anti-Hero” Erased From The Top Spot And People Really Aren’t Happy About It

If you’re a fan of Drake or Taylor Swift — or both — you might be aware of the artists’ long-spanning friendship.

Jeff Kravitz

The duo have consistently been vocal about their mutual respect for one another. Not only did Taylor name check him on her 2019 track , “I Forgot That You Existed,” but they also sparked speculation that they’d be collaborating on a song as recently as this year.

Andrew H. Walker / WireImage

Fans went wild in April when Drake shared a throwback photo of himself and Taylor to his Instagram page, in which the pair looked very cozy with his arm wrapped around her. “They too soft to understand the meaning of hard work,” he captioned it.

Instagram

But fast forward to October and November, there was no sign of a Drake and Taylor collab on each of the artists’ new projects.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Taylor released her tenth studio album Midnights on 21 Oct., and it quickly garnered huge success across the globe. Not only did she receive tons of praise from fans and critics, but the 32-year-old became the first artist in history to claim all the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 in a single frame.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

The following week, Drake released a project of his own: his highly-anticipated collaborative album with rapper 21 savage, titled Her Loss.

Prince Williams / WireImage

Her Loss has had huge success as well, quickly breaking the record of the collab album with the most Spotify streams in a single day. The duo went on a now-viral promotional tour ahead of the project’s release, which included a fake Vogue shoot and a fake Tiny Desk appearance. Since it dropped,s has had huge success as well, quickly breaking the record of the collab album with the most Spotify streams in a single day.

Prince Williams / Getty Images

And this week, Drake and 21 Savage have dominated the majority of the Billboard Hot 100 , with their songs “Rich Flex,” “Major Distribution,” “On BS,” “Spin Bout U,” “Pussy & Millions,” “Privileged Rappers,” “Circo Loco,” and “BackOutsideBoyz” taking up spots two through nine.

Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Noir Blanc

However, it looks like Drake isn’t quite satisfied with occupying most of the top 10 places, given that he pointedly covered the No. 1 song — Taylor’s “Anti-Hero” — with a series of emojis when he shared a screenshot of the charts.

Prince Williams / WireImage

Midnights, and it has remained in the top spot since it was released — making it the “Anti-Hero” is the lead single fromand it has remained in the top spot since it was released — making it the longest-running No. 1 single of Taylor’s career. She’s since released several remixes of the hit, including a Jayda G version and a Kungs one.

YouTube

Sharing a screenshot of the Billboard Hot 100 charts to his Instagram story on Monday, Drake notably used a sleepy emoji, a sweating face, and more to shield Taylor’s success from his followers. “@21savage congrats my brother,” he wrote.

Instagram

However, Drake’s move didn’t land so well with fans, many of whom quickly labeled him “ petty ” and “ jealous ” as they questioned why he seemed so annoyed by Taylor’s success.

Cole Burston / Getty Images

“drake being petty towards taylor because she blocked him on the charts… like bffr it was YOUR decision to release your album right after hers,” one person tweeted.

drake being petty towards taylor because she blocked him on the charts… like bffr it was YOUR decision to release your album right after hers 😭 10:01 PM - 14 Nov 2022

“men in the industry see a woman thriving and just wanna pick a fight with her. same thing kanye did to her for years,” another wrote , referring to Kanye West’s infamous feud with Taylor that was sparked after he stormed the stage during her acceptance speech at the 2009 VMAs to cut her off and declare that Beyonce should've won instead. “just weird and petty jealousy that men can't hide,” they added.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Before long, fans noticed that the producer of Drake and 21 Savage’s song “Rich Flex,” which was second under “Anti-Hero,” had seemingly shaded Taylor too.

Prince Williams / Getty Images

“The world knows what the real #1 song is.. No tricks on this side,” the producer wrote on his Instagram story. Once again, fans pointed out the double standard, suggesting that if the roles were reversed, Taylor would be “ dragged for the rest of her life .”

Vinylz, producer of Drake and 21 Savage’s ‘Rich Flex,’ seemingly shades Taylor Swift after she blocked them on the Billboard Hot 100.“The world knows what the real #1 song is.. No tricks on this side” 03:53 AM - 15 Nov 2022

“now if taylor and her team did this…” one person wrote alongside a GIF of a famous quote from Taylor during a 2019 interview where she explained the difference in how men and women artists are viewed by the public.

now if taylor and her team did this... https://t.co/YQ5wet4Vcs 03:58 AM - 15 Nov 2022

“A man does something, it’s strategic; a woman does the same thing, it's calculated. A man is allowed to react; a woman can only overreact,” Taylor said in the interview.

Terry Wyatt / Getty Images

“it’s so sad how men are always trying to belittle women’s success,” another fan wrote in response to Drake and his producer’s Instagram stories.

@PopBase it’s so sad how men are always trying to belittle women’s success 03:53 AM - 15 Nov 2022

A quick look at Drake’s Instagram account now shows that he has deleted the aforementioned Instagram photo of himself and Taylor, though it remains unclear exactly when this happened. Fans later spotted that he has unfollowed her on the platform, too.

🚨 Drake has unfollowed taylor swift on instagram, he was seen following her before this week billboard updates 01:11 AM - 15 Nov 2022

Several fans have since speculated that the pair are feuding as a result of Drake’s post, which is all the more upsetting given their long-running friendship.

Jemal Countess / FilmMagic

“no because this is honestly so ridiculous for him to do. Taylor has showed him nothing but respect over the years and he’s petty bc [he] wanted to have the number one,” one person said.

no because this is honestly so ridiculous for him to do. Taylor has showed him nothing but respect over the years and he’s petty bc she wanted to have the number one, even tho he’s the one who released an album too close to hers while she’s had it planned for two months 04:48 AM - 15 Nov 2022

“Drake being petty to Taylor is weird sir u literally posted this in April with no caption,” another tweeted.

Drake being petty to taylor is weird sir u literally posted this in April with no caption@ 09:26 AM - 15 Nov 2022

More on this