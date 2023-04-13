Drake Bell: Drake & Josh star reported missing, police say

Drake Bell

Drake Bell, who starred in the hit show Drake & Josh on Nickelodeon, has been described as "missing and endangered" by US police.

His last known location was "potentially" the area of a high school in Florida on 4 April, Daytona Beach Police Department said on Facebook.

The post added: "For those asking, this is a legitimate post from the Daytona Beach Police Department."

Bell, 36, appeared in 56 episodes of Drake & Josh between 2004 and 2007.

In the Nickelodeon series, he and his co-star Josh Peck played two teenagers with opposite personalities who became step brothers. They also starred in two Drake & Josh films.

Police said the actor "should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW" and that he was last seen on Tuesday evening at around 21:00 local time (01:00 BST).

Bell, who started acting as a child star, and also appeared in The Amanda Show, went on to win nine Nickelodeon Kids' Choice awards. He also released two albums and his recent acting included voice work for children's animations.

However, in recent years he has faced scrutiny after high profile criminal cases.

In June 2021 he was charged with attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to children, and pleaded guilty.

The following month he was sentenced to two years' probation and 200 hours of community service in California for charges relating to a girl who met him online and accused him of sexual contact after she attended his concert when she was 15.

The Associated Press said that before sentencing, he said: "I accept this plea because my conduct was wrong. I'm sorry the victim was harmed. It was not my intention."

In January it was reported that Bell and his wife Janet Von Schmeling had separated and were "heading for divorce" after four years of marriage. The couple's son, named Jeremy Drake Bell, was born in in June 2021.

BBC News has contacted Bell's management for a statement.