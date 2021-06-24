Drake Bell pleads guilty to crimes involving a minor

Jared "Drake" Bell pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two charges related to crimes involving a minor. The former Nickelodeon star, known for his role on "Drake and Josh," entered his plea virtually in Cuyahoga County court.

The 34-year-old entered a guilty plea to two charges: one count of attempted child endangerment, a fourth-degree felony; and one count of disseminating matters harmful to juveniles, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident involving a 15-year-old Canadian girl who attended a concert at the Odeon Concert Club in Cleveland in December 2017.

According to Cleveland police, Bell "violated his duty of care" during the event, though it's not clear exactly what occurred. The teen subsequently filed a complaint with Canadian police in October 2018. Canadian police then contacted authorities in Cleveland.

Police said Bell and the victim knew each other and had developed a relationship years prior that included Bell sending inappropriate material to the girl over social media months before the concert.

When Bell was initially charged earlier this month he posted a $2,500 bond and pleaded not guilty.

When CBS Cleveland affiliate WOIO reached Bell's attorney after his client's hearing, he said that "All we have to say today is that all questions will be answered at the time of sentencing."

Bell is scheduled to be sentenced on July 12. A victim impact statement may also be read at that time.

The attempted child endangerment charge carries a maximum sentence of up to 18 months in prison and a possible fine of up to $5,000. The disseminating matter harmful to juveniles charge carries a maximum sentence of up to six months in county jail and a possible fine of up to $1,000.

