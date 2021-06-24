Drake Bell pleads guilty to crimes involving a minor

April Siese
·1 min read

Jared "Drake" Bell pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two charges related to crimes involving a minor. The former Nickelodeon star, known for his role on "Drake and Josh," entered his plea virtually in Cuyahoga County court.

The 34-year-old entered a guilty plea to two charges: one count of attempted child endangerment, a fourth-degree felony; and one count of disseminating matters harmful to juveniles, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident involving a 15-year-old Canadian girl who attended a concert at the Odeon Concert Club in Cleveland in December 2017.

According to Cleveland police, Bell "violated his duty of care" during the event, though it's not clear exactly what occurred. The teen subsequently filed a complaint with Canadian police in October 2018. Canadian police then contacted authorities in Cleveland.

Police said Bell and the victim knew each other and had developed a relationship years prior that included Bell sending inappropriate material to the girl over social media months before the concert.

When Bell was initially charged earlier this month he posted a $2,500 bond and pleaded not guilty.

When CBS Cleveland affiliate WOIO reached Bell's attorney after his client's hearing, he said that "All we have to say today is that all questions will be answered at the time of sentencing." 

Bell is scheduled to be sentenced on July 12. A victim impact statement may also be read at that time.

The attempted child endangerment charge carries a maximum sentence of up to 18 months in prison and a possible fine of up to $5,000. The disseminating matter harmful to juveniles charge carries a maximum sentence of up to six months in county jail and a possible fine of up to $1,000.

High school basketball coach fired after tortilla-throwing incident many saw as racist

Availability of generic HIV PrEP drugs highlights financial instability in virus prevention

"RuPaul's Drag Race" to recreate classic "Brady Bunch" episode

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Last edition of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily sells out

    By 8:30 a.m., Apply Daily's final edition of 1 million copies was sold out across most of the city's newsstands. The newspaper said it would cease operations after police froze $2.3 million in assets, searched its office and arrested five top editors and executives last week

  • 2 young sisters mysteriously found dead in canal, police say

    Two girls mysteriously found dead along the same Florida canal have been identified by police as sisters. Shortly after noon on Tuesday, police received a 911 call reporting a body floating in the water, close to a neighborhood, Lauderhill police Lt. Michael Santiago told ABC News Wednesday morning. On Wednesday afternoon, police revealed that the two girls were sisters.

  • Rideshare driver fatally shoots passenger in Atlanta after dispute, police say

    The shooting happened after a dispute between passengers and the driver, and two guns were found at the scene.

  • 'She would have never gone!': Trump claims he forced Harris to visit border

    Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday blasted Vice President Kamala Harris's just-announced trip to the southern border while taking credit for it at the same time.

  • China’s Debt Reckoning Hammers ‘Too Big to Fail’ Borrowers

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s campaign to cut leverage and instill corporate discipline is reshaping the nation’s $12 trillion credit market.One of China’s most prolific debt issuers hasn’t sold a single dollar bond in 17 months, the longest dry spell since 2013. An investment grade-rated conglomerate mostly owned by the government is facing a cash crunch in a test of state support. Analysts at UBS Group AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now say the notion of ‘too big to fail’ no longer applies in China

  • ‘I deserve to have a life’: Britney Spears asks court to end conservatorship

    Singer directly addresses the court: ‘This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good’ Britney Spears fans gather outside the courthouse in Los Angeles for the hearing on the pop singer’s conservatorship on 23 June. Photograph: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock Britney Spears has called for an end to the “abusive” conservatorship that has governed her life for 13 years, delivering an emotional speech to a Los Angeles court and saying: “I just want my life back.” Spears addressed the court

  • General Milley is clueless on critical race theory

    With all due respect, General just Mark Milley is wrong about critical race theory.

  • Former Houston megachurch pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell reports to prison

    Caldwell pleaded guilty earlier this year to defrauding investors in a multi-million dollar scheme.

  • Temasek Foundation to distribute an oximeter to each Singapore household

    Temasek Foundation will be providing a free oximeter for every Singapore household, to enable Singaporeans to monitor their blood oxygen levels regularly.

  • Chief fires Miami’s most powerful police couple. They vow to fight for their jobs

    Two of Miami’s top-ranked police officers — a couple with almost a half-century of combined law enforcement experience and personnel jackets brimming with commendations and promotions — were fired Tuesday for not being truthful about an accident involving a city-issued SUV, said Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo.

  • ‘Redneck Rave’ Descends Into Throat Slashing, Impalements, and Mass Arrests

    Screenshot/YouTubeA massive country music festival in Kentucky this past weekend started off on rocky footing: Police found meth, marijuana, and an open bottle of alcohol in the first vehicle they stopped at a traffic checkpoint. One of the people in the car had two active warrants out for their arrest.“We were like, ‘Well, this doesn’t bode well for the weekend,’” Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle told the Lexington Herald-Leader.Police said that by the end of the five-day bash, dubbed the “R

  • Man accused of raping parole officer at gunpoint during check-in, Tennessee cops say

    The alleged assault occurred at the man’s apartment, according to police.

  • Police: Teen girl fights off attacker during Sunnyvale burglary

    Police say the mother woke up to find the suspect straddling her with a knife to her throat early Saturday morning.

  • States with most guns, homicides

    Data: USA Facts, U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Sara Wise/AxiosThe president unveiled his anti-crime plan Wednesday following a surge in violent crime across the country — particularly in big cities.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Part of the administration's plan involves cracking down on gun dealers. The U.S. has witnessed mass shootings on a weekly basis this year, according to Gun Violence Archive data.By the numbers: Kentucky and Illino

  • Antivirus mogul John McAfee dies by suicide in a Spain jail while awaiting extradition on tax evasion charges

    John McAfee, the founder of the antivirus software McAfee, was awaiting extradition to the United States on tax-related criminal charges.

  • Man who went viral for courtroom defense found guilty of double murder, attempted murder

    Ronnie Oneal III, who went viral for his fiery opening statements in a Florida courtroom while acting as his own defense attorney, has been found guilty of the March 2018 murders of his disabled young daughter, Ron’Niveya Oneal, and her mother, Kenyatta Barron. Oneal, 32, was also found guilty of the attempted first-degree murder of his son, Ronnie, 11, who took the witness stand against his father, telling him, “You stabbed me,” in his testimony.

  • Texas Grandmother Slain While Waiting For An Early Morning Gym Class In What Police Say Was Robbery Gone Wrong

    A 62-year-old Texas grandmother was gunned down in front of a gym in what authorities have described as an attempted robbery gone wrong, and now her loved ones are pleading for the public’s help to identify her killers. Elsa Mikeska was ambushed Thursday in the parking lot of Life Fit Personal Fitness Studio in Houston. She was on her way to a 5:00 a.m. fitness class when at 4:50 a.m., an unidentified man parked his vehicle near the victim’s car, according to ABC 13. Two passengers exited the SU

  • ‘Q’ Post on John McAfee’s Instagram Page Unleashes Conspiracy Wave

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos via Getty/InstagramAn Instagram post uploaded after John McAfee’s death was announced Wednesday appeared to be a shoutout to the QAnon conspiracy theory, turning the apparent suicide in prison of a notorious software impresario into a surreal moment while sparking a frenzy of baseless speculation.Posted around 4 p.m. Wednesday, the image showed just a black letter “Q” on a white background. It came after McAfee was found dead of what Spanish authoriti

  • Little River women among six charged in massage parlor sex sting in North Carolina

    They were arrested June 16-17.

  • Egypt sentences TikTok star to 10 years in prison for 'human trafficking'

    Egyptian police on Tuesday arrested a Tiktok star who has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for her posts on social media. Haneen Hossam, a 20-year-old Cairo University student who became an influencer on video sharing app Tiktok, was sentenced in absentia on Sunday alongside four others. While all five were fined 2,000 Egyptian pounds (£9,160) for encouraging women to share videos in exchange for money, which Egyptian authorities equated to human trafficking, Ms Hossam received a harsher