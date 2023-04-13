Drake Bell reported missing and endangered by Florida police

Drake & Josh star Drake Bell has been reported missing and endangered by Florida police.

On Thursday (13 April), the Daytona Beach Police Department posted an alert on their Facebook page with a picture of the former Nickelodeon star – real name Jared Bell.

“Officers are looking for Jared Bell,” the caption reads. “He should be travelling in a 2022 grey BMW.”

The 36-year-old actor’s last known location “is potentially the area of Mainland High School” on Thursday (12 April) at 9pm EST.

“He is considered missing and endangered,” it adds, directing those with any information to contact Detective Jayson Wallace at (386) 671-5207 or wallacejayson@dbpd.us.

Bell recently completed a two-year probation sentence on charges he faced after he pled guilty to child endangerment in June 2021.

Allegations against Bell were made by a then 19-year-old woman, who reported the actor to police in 2018, accusing him of grooming her since she was 12.

Drake Bell reported missing (Daytona Beach Police Department Facebook page)

More reporting to come