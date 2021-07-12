Drake Bell sentenced to two years probation, community service for charges involving a minor

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jessica Napoli
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Nickelodeon star Drake Bell was sentenced to two years probation by an Ohio judge after pleading guilty to criminal charges involving a minor.

The child actor and singer, 35, whose real name is Jared Drake Bell, appeared in court on Monday via Zoom. He was dressed in a dark suit with a light pink shirt and a patterned tie.

Bell was sentenced to two years probation, 200 hours of community service in California, and cannot have any contact with the victim. After his probation, the judge said his sex offender status would be reviewed.

"Today I accept this plea because my conduct was wrong. I’m sorry that the victim was harmed in any way — that was obviously not my intention," Bell said in court. "I have taken this matter very very seriously, and again I just want to apologize to her and anyone else who may have been affected by my actions."

DRAKE BELL PLEADS GUILTY TO CRIMINAL CHARGES INVOLVING A MINOR

Before the sentencing, the female victim, now 19 years old, spoke about the ordeal. "The pain that the defendant has caused me is indescribable, and it worsens every day," she said in an emotional statement. "Being used by somebody who meant the world to me has left me feeling more hurt than I have ever been before."

She also called Bell a pedophile, accused him of sexual misconduct on two occasions, and sending her "blatantly" sexual photos and messages when she was a teen.

Bell’s lawyer denied the claims in his rebuttal statement.

Back in June, Bell pleaded guilty to one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and one count of attempted endangering children.

He posted a $2,500 bond and was released from the Cuyahoga County Jail on June 3 after being arrested in Cleveland.

Fox 8 previously reported that Bell allegedly engaged in an inappropriate chat with a victim that "at times, was sexual in nature."

According to the outlet, prosecutors say the victim, 15, filed a report with a local police department in Canada in 2018 regarding an incident involving Bell that took place in Cleveland on Dec. 1, 2017. Police in Canada contacted authorities in Cleveland and an investigation ensued.

'NICKELODEON' STAR DRAKE BELL'S EX-GIRLFRIEND ACCUSES HIM OF ABUSE, ACTOR DENIES CLAIMS

Bell reportedly tweeted about playing Cleveland's The Odeon Concert Club on Dec. 1 of that year but the post has since been deleted.

At the concert, Bell allegedly "violated his duty of care and, in doing so, created a risk of harm to the victim," prosecutors said.

Bell is also known as Drake Campana. "Drake and Josh" ran from 2004-2007 and saw him and his onscreen brother Josh Peck as teens trying to survive high school and learning to get along.

Since "Drake & Josh" ended in 2007, Bell has done voice acting and starred in various short films. He also voiced Timmy Turner in three television movies of the Nickelodeon cartoon "Fairly Odd Parents." Just days before he was taken to jail, Bell promoted live video chats on Cameo with him through his official Twitter account.

'NICKELODEON' STAR DRAKE BELL'S EX-GIRLFRIEND ACCUSES HIM OF ABUSE, ACTOR DENIES CLAIMS

Last August, Bell spoke out after his ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt accused him of verbal and physical abuse. Lingafelt, a singer and actress, posted a lengthy video on TikTok under her stage name Jimi Ono, detailing the alleged assault during their relationship from August 2006 to February 2009. Bell said he "never abused my ex-girlfriend or did so many of the other things Melissa falsely claimed on her TikTok video."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "Drake & Josh" alum continued: "As our relationship ended — more than a decade ago — we, unfortunately, both called each other terrible names, as often happens when couples are breaking up. But that is it."

In 2015, he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in California.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Covid: Seoul bans speedy songs in gyms to stop sweating

    Users in South Korea's capital are told to limit sweat-splashing and quick-breathing.

  • ‘Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes’ Takes Thriller Approach to Editing and Scoring the HBO Series

    The key to editing and scoring “Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes,” based on Ronan Farrow’s 2019 book of the same name, was honoring the story at heart and honing in on the key moment that drove each half-hour episode. The six-episode HBO series collects unseen footage, archive interviews and insight into Farrow’s reporting process […]

  • World hunger, malnutrition soared last year mostly due to COVID-19 - U.N. agencies

    LONDON (Reuters) -World hunger and malnutrition levels worsened dramatically last year, with most of the increase likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a multi-agency United Nations (U.N.) report published on Monday. Authored by U.N. agencies including the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Food Programme (WFP) and the World Health Organisation (WHO), the report is the first comprehensive assessment of food insecurity and nutrition since the pandemic emerged.

  • New this week: A 'Space Jam' sequel and new John Mayer tunes

    — LeBron James leads the Tunes against the Goons in “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” a sequel to the 1996 movie that had Michael Jordan headlining with Bugs Bunny. Director Malcolm D. Lee didn’t necessarily feel beholden to that first movie though. Lee said it was the “epitome of a popcorn movie” and even got the stamp of approval from what he says is the toughest audience of all: His 12-year-old son.

  • Rapper shot 64 times moments after being released from jail, Chicago police say

    Suspects unleashed a barrage of gunfire from two vehicles outside the jail.

  • France President Sets Stricter Health Rules; Cannes Festival Unaffected by New Orders

    France president Emmanuel Macron has announced new health rules to contain the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19. The country is currently hosting the Cannes Film Festival with several thousands of guests from all around the world. The key measure announced by Macron will make the EU Digital Covid Certificate — commonly called “health […]

  • Buddy Hield on trade rumors, offseason workouts, growing basketball in the Bahamas

    Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield joins Posted Up with Chris Haynes to chat about his offseason regimen and how he is preparing for his 6th year in the league. Buddy and Chris dive into the trade rumors that seem to swirl around former Oklahoma Sooner standout. Does Heild see himself as a King next season? As a native Bahamian, Hield also opens up about his Buddy Buckets Program, which elevates young talent from his home country. The guys also opine about finding your role in the league & how the Kings are building chemistry this offseason.

  • Sean O’Malley: Kris Moutinho should be happy with referee stoppage at UFC 264

    Sean O'Malley weighs in on the controversial referee stoppage in his TKO win against Kris Moutinho at UFC 264.

  • Curfews return in Spain as infections soar in young people

    Spanish regions are bringing back curfews as well as restrictions on socializing and nightlife to contain a sharp rise in coronavirus infections as the fast-spreading delta variant races through the country's unvaccinated young people. Catalonia and Valencia, two Mediterranean coast regions with major virus outbreaks, are limiting social gatherings to 10 people and restoring late night restrictions on all activities, while the northern region of Asturias on Monday banned indoor bar and restaurants operations. Fuelled by parties to mark the end of the school year and the beginning of summer, Spain's two-week COVID-19 caseload is now over three times higher among people under 30 than the average.

  • We narrowly missed a reboot of Reservoir Dogs with an all Black cast

    Quentin Tarantino still hasn’t changed his mind about wanting to retire, as he’s said in practically every interview he’s done in the past couple of years. Last month, he went on the Pure Cinema Podcast and said he was strongly thinking about finishing his filmmaking career with Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, so he can end on a high note. That month, he also went on Real Time With Bill Maher and reiterated what he said on the podcast, but he also revealed that he had considered making a Reser

  • Beloved Outer Banks horse euthanized after mysterious wound spurs deadly infection

    Her foal is just a year old.

  • Woman accused of punching 6-year-old Asian boy in Las Vegas charged with hate crime

    A woman accused of punching a 6-year-old boy and spewing anti-Asian remarks at his family in Las Vegas has been arrested and charged with a hate crime, NextShark has learned.

  • Local rapper who had ‘just been released’ from Chicago jail fatally shot, police say

    CHICAGO – Three people were shot, including a man who died after he suffered dozens of bullet wounds, during an apparent ambush as he was released from the Cook County Jail on electronic monitoring Saturday night, according to Chicago police. Fifty-nine shell casings littered the 2700 block of West 27th Street in Little Village — across the street from the jail — around 8:50 p.m. The ...

  • Ex-Houston Cop Indicted Over Twisted Beating of Man Who Says He Defecated in Fear

    Houston Police Officer’s UnionA former Houston police officer accused of telling his colleague to shoot an unarmed suspect fleeing a traffic stop and repeatedly beating the man with a pair of handcuffs is facing criminal charges.Lucas Vieira, who was fired from the force on April 16, was indicted by a Harris County grand jury on Friday for aggravated assault in connection with the July 7, 2019, traffic stop of 34-year-old Aundre Howard, who is Black.The indictment comes three months after Howard

  • Con Artist Kills And Dismembers Pastor’s Wife — Did She Do The Same Thing To Her Mother?

    People liked Shirley Jo Phillips. She was energetic, good-looking, and charming. She was also a thief and a con artist. Even her family would tell you so. “My mother always said, ‘Your aunt’s a kleptomaniac. She can’t come in the house without stealing something,'" Phillips’ nephew, Jack Jackson, told “Snapped,” airing Sundays at 6/5c on Oxygen. Shirley Jo Phillips was born in 1936. She was briefly married, which resulted in a son, Glenn “Buddy” Minster, born in 1959, afterward raising him as a

  • The man suspected of masterminding the Haitian assassination planned to steal the presidency and hire the hitmen as official bodyguards, police say

    Christian Emmanuel Sanon, a Haitian-born doctor living in Florida, recently flew to Haiti on a private jet with "political objectives," police said.

  • Drake Bell Receives Two-Year Probation In 2017 Ohio Incident With Teen Girl; Victim Calls Him “Monster” During Emotional Impact Statement

    Actor Drake Bell, called a “monster” today by the victim in a 2017 Ohio child endangerment case, was given two years of probation and a suspended one-year jail sentence in a Cleveland courtroom today following the actor’s guilty pleas last month to counts of attempted child endangering and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Bell appeared for […]

  • Heavy police presence in Cecil County

    There is a large police presence Sunday evening in North East in Cecil County. Local and state police are at an apartment on Chesapeake Ridge Lane. Stay with 11 News and WBALTV.com for updates.

  • Murderer Allegedly Prayed To 'Alligator God' That His Victim's Body Would Never Be Found

    The Everglades is a vast area of wetlands in Florida, much of it isolated and teeming with wildlife. As such, bodies have been dumped in the Everglades, in the hope alligators will eat them and destroy evidence of a crime. In one 2007 case, though, somebody spotted the remains before they could be lost forever. On April 28, 2007, a local fisherman contacted police after spotting a human head wrapped in a bag in the water being circled by alligators. Authorities retrieved the head, but had little

  • FBI Denies Connection Of Massive Weapons Haul To Potential Attack On Major League Baseball All-Star Game

    UPDATE: Denver’s FBI office said late on Sunday it does not believe the four people arrested with massive weaponry and body armor were planning an attack on Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game, set for Tuesday near the site of the arrests. The FBI Denver tweeted that they are not aware of any threat to the […]