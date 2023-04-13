Drake Bell, who starred in Nickelodeon’s ‘Drake & Josh,’ is missing, Florida cops say

Drake Bell, who starred on the Nickelodeon series “Drake & Josh,” has been reported missing, Florida police say.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said its officers are looking for the 36-year-old actor. His full name is Jared Drake Bell.

“He should be traveling in a 2022 gray BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on April 12, just before 9 p.m.,” police said.

Police added that Bell is “considered missing and endangered.”

Anyone with information about Bell’s whereabouts is asked to contact Daytona Beach Police at 386-671-5207.

Bell starred in “Drake & Josh” from 2004 to 2007. He later voiced Peter Parker in the animated series “Ultimate Spider-Man” and released multiple albums as a singer.

But in recent years, the actor has had run-in with the law. He pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges in Ohio in 2021 and received two years probation, The Washington Post reported.

He was accused of abuse by his ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt, People reported in 2020. Bell denied the allegations.