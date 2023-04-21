Drake Bell’s wife files for divorce a week after Nickelodeon star went missing

The wife of ex-Nickelodeon star Drake Bell has filed for divorce one week after the actor was reported missing and endangered but was subsequently located.

Janet Von Schmeling filed a dissolution of marriage petition on Thursday in Los Angeles County’s Superior Court, citing “irreconcilable differences,” People reported. She also requested legal and physical custody of their child in addition to spousal support

The couple, who were married for four years, share a 2-year-old son, Wyatt. They separated in September.

The divorce filing comes after Bell had a “falling out” with Von Schmeling and then threatened suicide, police said.

On April 12, his brother, Robert Bell, contacted Florida police to voice concern for his famous sibling. He told authorities the 36-year-old actor texted their mother that he was going “to get drunk and hang himself” in an Orlando hotel, according to a 911 audio recording between an Orlando Police Department officer and a dispatcher with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Department

Authorities issued a missing person alert on Facebook on April 13, saying Bell was last spotted near Mainland High School in Daytona Beach around 9 p.m. the night prior. He was labeled “missing and endangered.”

Hours later, police confirmed they found Bell safe and unharmed.

The Nickelodeon alum joked about the incident the next day in a since-deleted post on Twitter writing, “You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?”

Bell was reportedly in Florida discussing custody arrangements with Von Schmeling when the drama unfolded. He initially shot to fame in the sitcom “Drake & Josh” alongside Josh Peck.

Bell has had numerous run-ins with the law since the show wrapped in 2007 after four seasons. He was busted for DUI in 2009 and again in 2015.

In 2021, he admitted to sexting a teenage fan and pleaded guilty to felony attempted child endangerment.