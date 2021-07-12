Drake Bell's alleged victim accuses him of 'grooming' her beginning when she was 12

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brendan Morrow, Staff Writer
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Drake Bell
Drake Bell Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell has been sentenced to two years' probation after pleading guilty to attempted child endangerment — and his alleged victim spoke out during the sentencing.

Judge Timothy McCormick during a hearing Monday sentenced Bell to probation after he was charged with felony attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. The actor was also sentenced to 200 hours of community service and was ordered to have no contact with the victim, NBC News reports. He had been facing up to two years in prison.

Prosecutors alleged Bell developed a relationship with a girl online and that she attended his concert in December 2017, when she was 15. "While there," prosecutors said, "Bell violated his duty of care and, in doing so, created a risk of harm to the victim." He was also accused of sending "inappropriate social media messages" to her. Bell initially pleaded not guilty but later changed his plea to guilty.

The woman, who is now 19 years old, addressed the court during the sentencing hearing on Monday, accusing Bell of sexual misconduct, of sending graphic photos, and of "grooming me" beginning when she was 12, NBC News reports. The allegations she spoke about went "far beyond" the counts Bell pleaded guilty to, Deadline writes, and his lawyer denied them.

"He was calculating, he preyed on me and he sexually abused me," the woman said, per Deadline. "He is a monster and a danger to children. ... Jared Drake Bell is a pedophile, and that is his legacy."

Bell told the court his "conduct was wrong" and that he's "sorry that the victim was harmed in any way, but that was obviously not my intention." Before announcing the sentencing, the judge called the claims that the accuser made in court "serious and disturbing," but he also noted that Bell "did not plead to sexual misconduct."

You may also like

Fox News host Tucker Carlson seems scandalized reporters are investigating his NSA spying claims

Fox is launching a weather streaming service, and it's already feuding with The Weather Channel

Britain is going to try to 'live with' COVID. The rest of the world is watching.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Drake Bell sentenced to probation, community service for crimes against a child

    Jared Drake Bell avoided jail time in his child endangerment case, but the claims against him were made public for the first time — and they are disturbing

  • Drake Bell receives probation on child endangerment charge

    Drake Bell, the former star of the popular Nickelodeon show “Drake & Josh,” was sentenced in Cleveland on Monday to two years' probation on child endangerment charges relating to a girl who met him online and accused him of sexual contact after she attended his concert when she was 15. Jared “Drake” Bell, 35, of West Hollywood, California, pleaded guilty last month via Zoom to felony attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Cuyahoga County Judge Timothy McCormick is allowing Bell to serve probation and 200 hours of community service in California.

  • Lab evidence and phone records led to murder charge in boy's death

    Theresa Balboa, who is accused of hiding 5-year-old Samuel Olson's body, appeared in court for the first time since being charged with capital murder.

  • 70-year-old woman randomly attacked, struck in head in NYC

    Police say the woman was on her way to the doctor when she was the victim of an unprovoked attack.

  • Victim's negligence cited as defense in youth abuse case

    Attorneys for New Hampshire's state-run youth detention center are suggesting that a man who claims he was physically and sexually assaulted by multiple counselors as a teen was partially responsible for at least some of the alleged abuse. David Meehan sued the Sununu Youth Services Center, the agencies overseeing it and half a dozen former employees in January 2020 alleging that he endured near daily beatings and rapes in the late 1990s at what was then called the Youth Development Center. More than 300 men and women later came forward with similar allegations spanning six decades, but a judge dismissed their class action lawsuit in May, and their attorney is now preparing hundreds of individual lawsuits like Meehan’s.

  • Merkel doubts Biden meeting will solve gas pipeline dispute

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday that she doubts the dispute between her country and the United States over a nearly completed gas pipeline from Russia will be fully resolved at a meeting with President Joe Biden this week. Washington has long argued that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline carrying natural gas from Russia to Germany endangers Europe's energy security and harms allies such as Ukraine, which currently profits from transit fees for Russian gas.

  • James Gandolfini's Widow Praises His Son's Role as Young Tony Soprano: 'Took a Lot of Courage'

    James Gandolfini's widow Deborah Lin said her late husband "would be very proud" of his son Michael in The Many Saints of Newark

  • Afghan special forces move to clear Kandahar

    Afghan special forces begin with a prayer.Reuters joined them on a late-night combat mission in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar.They’re heading to a district where earlier Taliban fighters and Afghan security forces backed by local police fought for hours.Insurgents had attempted to take the area, unleashing RPGs and heavy machine gun fire.Kandahar is one of many provinces to see a recent surge in offensives by the Taliban.The group has been emboldened as U.S.-led western forces near a complete withdrawal from the country after nearly 20 years of fighting.Using night vision, this group swiftly move in to Khan Baba village.Their Humvees pocked with bullet holes from previous missions, including some alongside American forces.But the American support has gone, and the special forces are now fending for themselves as they move silently from house to house.This time the area is abandoned.Air strikes by the Afghan Air Force pushed back the Taliban fighters.Here’s major Mohammad Din Tasir."What we heard in the report and what we saw on the scene did not match. In this village, they said that two or three hundred enemies are here, but we came and spoke with the people and inspected their houses. In fact, the residents had evacuated their families because of the conflict between the government and the enemy, so their children and families didn't get hurt."It's believed the Taliban is spreading propaganda about how many areas they’ve captured to spread confusion and fear.In the distance there is sporadic gunfire.Security personnel, injured in the earlier fight, are given basic treatment and then evacuated to the nearest base.Moving from area to area the special forces know it won’t be long before they’re called on again to respond to another Taliban offensive.

  • Adele's Team Lost, But Her Skin Is Absolutely Glowing In New No-Makeup Pic

    “The true queen of England," one fan wrote.

  • MLB betting: Diamondbacks' awful season can be summed up in one stunning betting figure

    If you're betting on the Diamondbacks as underdogs, you might want to reconsider that strategy.

  • US Afghanistan withdrawal: Top commander steps down

    The special forces commander has handed over control as the 20-year US-led mission nears its close.

  • Drake Bell, former Nickelodeon star, gets probation for child endangerment

    The former star of Nickelodeon's 'Drake and Josh' pleaded guilty to attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles in June.

  • Georgian parliament stormed after journalist's death

    Shouting, pushing and shoving - the scene in Georgia's parliament on Monday (July 12). Scuffles broke out as journalists and opposition politicians tried to enter the lower house to protest the death of a journalist, beaten up during violence against LGBT activists.The majority were turned away by security, but some did get through, sparking chaos.Cameraman Alexander Lashkarava was badly hurt along with several other journalists as violent groups ransacked an LBGT+ campaign office last week, prompting activists to call off their pride march.He was later found dead at his home by his mother, according to the channel he worked for, TV Pirveli.It did not disclose the cause of his death, and neither have police.The interior ministry said it had opened a criminal case.Hundreds rallied in the capital Tbilisi in anger on Sunday (July 11). Protesters called for the resignation of the prime minister and his government. They accuse Irakli Garibashvili of failing to protect journalists and allowing violence by radical groups.The Interior Ministry said on Monday that police have detained a new suspect in the violence against the journalists.It said at least 20 people have now been detained for attacks against media - including five held responsible for physical and verbal abuse against TV Pirveli's camera crew.

  • Pfizer, U.S. officials to meet on COVID boosters

    Pfizer said on Sunday that it will meet with federal health officials as soon as Monday to discuss the need for a third booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine. The meeting comes days after the vaccine maker and its partner BioNTech announced plans to seek U.S. and European regulatory approval for a third dose of their COVID-19 shot amid the spread of variants and data they said showed heightened risk of infection six months after initial inoculation. That push prompted a quick response from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, saying Americans do not need a booster right now. President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, who also directs the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will be among those invited to the briefing. On Sunday, Fauci said U.S. health officials were not dismissing the possible future need for boosters but that more data is needed for any formal recommendation. FAUCI ON CBS' FACE THE NATION: "Certainly, it is entirely conceivable, maybe likely, that at some time we will need a boost. It may be differentially needed depending upon the age of individuals and their underlying conditions... Now, right now, what the CDC and the FDA said in a joint statement is that, at this time, we don't see the need for it." U.S. health officials are still struggling to get people in some areas to receive their initial inoculations as the highly contagious Delta variant has grown to be the nation's dominant strain, with COVID-19 cases rising mostly among the unvaccinated.

  • Argument over a foot race leads to shooting outside barbershop, Texas police say

    The men had been arguing about who won a running race for about a month, police say.

  • El Salvador Could Face ‘Limitation’ on Bitcoin’s Use as Medium of Exchange: JPMorgan

    The bank points to bitcoin's illiquid nature, volatility and U.S. dollar conversion risk as major limitations for its use as legal tender.

  • Afghan forces repel Taliban assault on provincial capital, governor says

    KABUL/MUMBAI (Reuters) -Afghan security forces, with the help of air strikes, repelled an assault by Taliban fighters on the provincial centre of a key northern province bordering Tajikistan on Sunday, officials said. The Taliban assault was the latest in a string of offensives that has seen insurgents capture territory across Afghanistan as U.S.-led foreign forces are in the final stages of withdrawing troops after almost 20 years of fighting. More than a dozen Taliban fighters were killed in air strikes by the Afghan Air Force on hideouts on the outskirts of Takhar's provincial center, Taluqan, Afghanistan's defence ministry said on Twitter.

  • Pop Punk Has Made Its Way Back Into the Fashion Scene—Here's Why

    Let that teen angst loose.

  • Would Babe Ruth be a Shohei Ohtani fan? His great-grandson thinks so

    Babe Ruth's great-grandson loves what Shohei Ohtani is doing for baseball and for revitalizing the memory of baseball's 'Sultan of Swat.'

  • Aubrey O'Day leaves the U.S. to start a 'new life'

    Aubrey O'Day is leaving the United States and heading "out of this world."