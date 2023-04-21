Drake Bell's wife files for divorce days after actor was reported 'missing and endangered' but found safe

Days after Drake & Josh actor and musician Drake Bell was reported "missing and endangered" but ultimately found safe in Florida, the controversial star's wife has filed for divorce.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE and EW, Janet Bell, who married the performer in 2019 before reportedly separating from him in September 2022, cited "irreconcilable differences" in a petition to dissolve the marriage filed Thursday in Los Angeles County's Superior Court. She also requested full custody of the couple's 1-year-old child and spousal support.

A representative for Bell did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Tasia Wells/WireImage Drake Bell and Janet Bell.

Daytona Beach police asked for public assistance in locating Bell, 36, in a Facebook post that reported the Nickelodeon actor as missing. He was ultimately found unharmed later that day.

Bell then updated his followers in a social media post. "You leave your phone in the car and don't answer for the night and this?" he wrote.

TMZ also shared a 911 call reportedly from an Orlando Police Department officer, identified only as Steve, relaying developments on Bell's disappearance.

"I have a possible attempted suicide," he said in audio the outlet provided. "Basically, there is a celebrity who had a falling-out with this wife ... and we got involved because the family — he's been texting the family in California saying that he's going to get drunk and hang himself, and he's in a hotel somewhere in Orlando."

The actor, who starred with Josh Peck on Drake & Josh from 2004-2007, was previously sentenced to two years probation after pleading guilty in a case involving child endangerment and disseminating harmful material to minors.

"I want to make clear that there were no sexual images, nothing physical between me and this individual. I was not charged with anything physical. I was not charged with disseminating of photographs or images or anything like that," Bell said in an Instagram post addressing the case. "This is strictly over text messages. And when I was presented with a plea deal, because of the messages, I felt that it was the best way to get this over quickly, and for everyone involved to be able to move on, and for me to get back to doing what I love, and that's making music for you."

During his sentencing hearing, Bell's victim called him "calculating," claiming that he preyed on her and sexually abused her by sending explicit photos to her when she was 15 years old.

In 2020, Bell's ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt (also known by her stage known, Jimi Ono) also accused Bell of abuse, which he denied.

