"Drake & Josh" star Jared Drake Bell is missing, according to Daytona Beach police

Jared Drake Bell, star of the 2004 Nickelodeon sitcom “Drake & Josh,” is missing and considered endangered, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Officers are looking for Bell, 36, who “should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW,” the department shared on Facebook Thursday morning. The post said his last known location was “potentially the area of Mainland High School (1255 W. International Speedway Blvd.) yesterday just before 9 p.m.”

In a comment on the same post, police reassured those skeptical of the information saying the post was ”legitimate.”

The former child star was accused of sexual contact and grooming an underage fan. He plead guilty to child endangerment charges and a Cleveland court sentenced him to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service in 2021.

Anyone with information regarding Bell’s location is encouraged to reach out to Det. Jayson Wallace with Daytona Beach Police at 386-671-5207 or wallacejoyson@dbpd.us.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Drake Bell, star of "Drake & Josh," missing, believed to be endangered