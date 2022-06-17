Drake marries 23 women with Tristan Thompson as his best man in his new 'Falling Back' music video

Drake in his "Falling Back" music video. Drake/YouTube

Drake released a music video on Friday for his new song "Falling Back."

The Director X clip centers upon Drake's wedding as he marries 23 different women.

It also stars Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian's ex-boyfriend, as Drake's best man.

Drake unveiled a new music video on Friday for "Falling Back," the second track on his surprise seventh album "Honestly, Nevermind."

The cinematic clip, helmed by Director X, opens with Drake preparing for his wedding. His best man is portrayed by Tristan Thompson, the NBA player most famous for his turbulent relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

"Doesn't feel right? We scrap it, we go home, it's done," Thompson tells the groom.

"I'm good, bro," Drake replies. "It's a good time for me, you know? I'm ready to settle down. I'm in love."

Thompson has been in the news recently as fallout from his latest cheating scandal was chronicled on this week's episode of "The Kardashians" on Hulu.

Back in December, Thompson admitted to having a three-month sexual relationship with fitness instructor Maralee Nichols while he was dating Kardashian, with whom he shares a 4-year-old daughter named True. Soon after, he confirmed that he fathered a child with Nichols.

The revelation came after several reports about Thompson's infidelity, including a slew of videos and photos that show Thompson kissing and going into hotels with other women, leaked days before Kardashian gave birth in 2018.

"Falling Back" includes another twist: Drake isn't getting married to just one woman, but 23 in total.

The rest of the music video shows Drake partying with the group of women, doing elaborate handshakes, and generally celebrating their polygamous arrangement.

Read the original article on Insider