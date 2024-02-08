Drake Partington waives assault prelim, brother faces escape charge

Feb. 8—WILKES-BARRE — A man whose identity was allegedly used by his half-brother to be released from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility waived his right to a preliminary hearing on domestic assault charges Wednesday.

Drake E. Partington, 21, of South River Street, Wilkes-Barre, was arrested by Hanover Township police after he allegedly stabbed a man during a fight inside his ex-girlfriend's apartment at Hanover Village on Jan. 23.

While incarcerated at the county correctional facility, Drake Partington's bail of $75,000 was posted on Jan. 24.

However, court records say Billy Partington misrepresented himself and never corrected corrections' officers when his picture was compared to Drake Partington during the inmate release procedure. Billy Partington allegedly identified himself as Drake Partington.

Billy Partington was mistakenly released and eventually apprehended by Wilkes-Barre police on Jan. 31.

As for Drake Partington, a potential witness against his half-brother, he was released and waived three counts of simple assault and a single count of harassment to county court. Charges of criminal trespass and terroristic threats were withdrawn against Drake Partington.

Billy Partington is facing an escape charge and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Feb. 14.