Drake Responds To Troll By Following His Wife On Instagram, Sliding In Her DMs: 'I'm Here For You Ma'

Drake responded to a troll in the most Drake way possible. The hilarious interaction started when Drake went on Instagram to defend Tee Morant, the father of NBA superstar Ja Morant. Responding to a post that claimed that the dedicated father is “approaching LaVar Ball levels of annoyance,” the rapper said he would support his own son in the same way.

“Imagine your son makes the league and he’s Ja or Melo or Lonzo all you can do is be elated and competitive and over supportive and it’s a right of passage to that the OG’s talk s**t,” he said. “I know I’mma be this way even if my son is in a rubix cube competition.”

That’s when the troll took a jab at Drake.

“Ya son prolly play with ghost writers,” he wrote at Drake.

The Grammy-winning artist of course didn’t go away quietly.

“I just followed your girl cause she’s prob miserable and needs some excitement in her life,” Drake replied.

As it turned out, Drake did indeed find his wife on Instagram and followed her.

Bro this Nigga drake a menace 😹😹 pic.twitter.com/GkK1XjoEpW — chris (@christiansbird) May 4, 2022

The Canadian artist also took time to slide in the woman’s DMs, “saying I’m here for you ma.”

then DM’d her 😭 lmao hell nah pic.twitter.com/P0SD4f3Woo — juicée j 🍒 (@coradear) May 4, 2022

Social media users responded with a nearly unanimous support for Drake after he pulled off his latest stunt.

No cause this is the exact type of petty I would be on if I was famous😭 sometimes you need to humble trolls that be way out of pocket behind a screen. — laya (@kokobev) May 4, 2022

I love him. — I’m ur real dad. (@fatherrwethu) May 4, 2022

LMFAOHFUCKMYLIFEEEEEEOOOOOOO 😅😅😅😅😭😅😅😅😅 — StuckBoy Jonez (@STUCKBOY_JoNeZ) May 4, 2022

The troll’s wife who goes by Toni Bowden on Instagram, appears to be soaking in her moment of fame.

“My husband…decides to be a troll and now @champagnepapi thinking I need excitement in my life,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

But the husband says he’s not worried about his wife going anywhere.

“Only a n***a that’s very secure in his relationship gonna think this the funniest s**t in the world,” he wrote. “Her ass ain’t going nowhere.”

In his own words, Drake has told the world many times that he can, and he will, steal anybody’s girl if she wishes.

In his song “I Can Take Your Girl,” Drake raps that “I ain’t trying to force your hand / But I’ma take your girl I’ma take your girl.”