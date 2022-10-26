Drake Slaps Look-A-Like With Cease And Desist For Continuing To Impersonate Him

Rapper Drake has reached his limit with his infamous “Fake Drake” impersonator and has now order him to stop using his brand.

Earlier this year, Izzy Drake claimed the Toronto rapper wanted to slap him after having a heated exchange with the star’s crew in a Miami hotel, according to TMZ.

It seems the alleged threat held no weight because the look-alike kept up the act. In July, it was reported that Instagram banned the impersonator’s account for pretending to be Drake. And now the “Jimmy Cooks” artist has been slapped him with a cease and desist letter to stop his activity.

On Monday, Oct. 24 — Drake’s birthday — Izzy posted under his new Instagram handle, @Izzyyfamous, what appears to be a cease and desist letter from record label OVO Sound (OVO). The label is owned by 36-year-old Drake along with his friends Noah “40” Shebib and Oliver El-Kahtib.

The caption of the post not only included birthday wishes but also shared what his birthday gift to the Degrassi actor was — changing his Instagram handle from @IzzyyDrake to @Izzyyfamous.

In the document, it was stated that the doppelgänger had not been approved to use OVO to enhance his own brand and that the false information he’s given the media isn’t positive for the OVO brand.

“This letter serves as notice of your unauthorized use of the trademark, ‘OVO’ to promote your brand and likeness, as well as your unauthorized fabrication of media which is Per Se damaging and defamatory to our brand. Your conducted actions are unwarranted, unwelcome, and inacceptable.”

