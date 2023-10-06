Drake wears UVM jersey to Lil Yachty show
Drake wears UVM jersey to Lil Yachty show
Drake wears UVM jersey to Lil Yachty show
I love a cozy home!
Elordi and Cailee Spaeny discussed Sofia Coppola's biopic at the New York Film Festival.
A self-described aspiring farmer's attempt to show off her homegrown watermelon turned into a mishap that TikTok viewers were thrilled was caught on camera. The post Woman’s ‘homegrown watermelon’ reveal turns into a ‘rollercoaster of emotions’ appeared first on In The Know.
Rain, snow and ice are no match for these sturdy shoes, which have kept me from wiping out on wet surfaces for the past decade.
The September jobs report is the latest piece of resilient economic data to come in amid consistent calls for a slowdown in the US economy.
October's first trading week ended with a twist after Wall Street reversed earlier losses and surged to the closing bell.
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Friday show, and we’re talking about the week’s biggest startup and tech news. This week, Mary Ann and Alex were assisted by Dominic-Madori Davis, who you may know from the Found podcast.
First-time L.A. freeway driver Gerry squires his date in a Corvette with bad headlights on "The Golden Bachelor."
Users can now log workouts and food intake directly on smartwatches running Google's Wear OS.
From the "beautiful" series opening to the reality that everyone deserves to find love again, an expert explains why "The Golden Bachelor" is catnip for so many viewers.
Kia teases two new EV concepts for first annual EV Day. They're thought to be the EV3 and EV4, jury's out on which one is which.
A NJ man is in big trouble after ramming a local home and the police station, but he at least had the right soundtrack playing in the background.
CD Projekt Red has teamed up with the production company Anonymous Content to make a live action TV show or movie based on Cyberpunk 2077. Everything here is in the early stages and details are scant.
2024 Chevrolet Corvette prices now up between $2,300 and $5,100 after a rumored increase from July gets added to an October price increase.
The biggest news stories this morning: Patreon overhauls its platform with free content, Airbnb’s next focus appears to be long-term rentals, Everything announced from Google’s Pixel event.
The second day for Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial was filled with jury selection, opening statements and testimonies from the first two witnesses with connections to the FTX crypto exchange, with a peek into what may be in store. SBF followed shortly after. Although he was once known for his scraggly, wild, curly hair and casual outfits of cargo shorts and T-shirts, Bankman-Fried was wearing a gray suit and purple tie with a tighter, new haircut with part of his sideburns shaved off.
Obviously there are sequined minidresses on this list.
“This woman wasn’t someone interested in doing Hip-Hop interviews."
It's almost impossible to find high-quality cashmere on sale! Right now, though, at Nordstrom Rack, get 100% cashmere sweaters for up to 72% off.
It's SO cozy.