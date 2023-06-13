Drama in court: Convicted Burk man asks for death sentence, wheeled out on stretcher later

A Burkburnett man was handcuffed and led away Monday afternoon from 89th District Court to begin serving the maximum prison sentence for leaving the scene of the hit-and-run crash that killed Lorri Lynn Garst in 2018.

Steven Ray Douglas, who suffers from a host of medical problems, returned to the courtroom shortly to deal with documents related to his 20-year sentence. Douglas left the courtroom the second time Monday afternoon on a stretcher and attended to by two AMR medics.

When he complained about 3 p.m. that he felt lightheaded and faint, a member of the courthouse security team immediately called for an ambulance.

Defense attorney Dustin Nimz said his client returned to sign and thumbprint documents. But Douglas doesn't have the ability to walk that far, so he was having problems.

“He was feeling chest pain and was breathing heavy and was sweating," Nimz said Monday. "So AMR came up, and they're treating him now.”

During Douglas' punishment trial, witnesses testified he was driving erratically and speeding before steering his sedan between a minivan and an SUV driven by Garst about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15, 2018. A witness said Douglas' sedan hit Garst's SUV, sending it tumbling.

The 53-year-old Wichita Falls grandmother was thrown from her vehicle and died at the scene of the crash. Douglas drove away without stopping to render aid. Another witness testified that Douglas did not seem to know what had happened just after the wreck.

Before announcing the sentence, Barnard told Douglas he sympathized with his physical problems. The judge noted that Douglas said he was scared at the scene of the accident, but a grandmother lost her life.

When Barnard handed down the 20-year sentence, a family member of Garst's family began weeping.

Garst's daughter, Cristal Buckner, took the stand Monday to testify about the loss of her mother. Buckner told the judge that family members are upset Garst was taken from them, and it's important for the person responsible to be held accountable.

At one point after Barnard announced his punishment, Douglas unexpectedly asked the judge, "Can you sentence me to death?"

"I cannot," Barnard said.

Accident involving injury or death is a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

Steven Ray Douglas, second from left, talks with his attorney Dustin Nimz Monday in 89th District Court before medics arrived with a stretcher to treat Douglas. He was sentenced Monday afternoon for a hit-and-run fatal accident in 2018.

Nimz shed some light on Douglas' question to the judge.

“I think that was him expressing his concern that he was likely to be harmed or to die while in custody," Nimz said.

Douglas testified earlier in the trial that he will be a target of abuse and bullying in prison because of his poor health.

In court after the sentencing, Nimz asked the judge if Douglas could have some time before he began serving his sentence in light of his medical problems.

Wichita County Assistant District Attorney Matt Shelton objected, and Barnard ordered Douglas immediately remanded to the custody of Wichita County deputies to take him away to jail.

In an interview, Nimz said he thought it would be important to coordinate between the jail and Douglas' doctors to make sure the jail has his medications and is equipped to handle an ostomy bag, which requires supplies and a sterile environment for changing.

Douglas has had bouts of bladder and prostate cancer, and he has an enlarged heart that doesn't function well, diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), according to testimony Monday from Dr. Joshua Caballero of United Regional Health Care System. In addition, the cancer could recur.

Cabellero is an emergency medical specialist who briefly treated Douglas after the crash, finding he was not injured in the wreck.

Douglas has admitted to using marijuana the morning of the wreck. After the crash, he agreed to a blood test at URHCS. The test showed no alcohol present in his system.

Cabellero testified that pot is a sedative and causes drowsiness. He also told the judge certain medications Douglas was taking, diazepam and an allergy medication, can cause drowsiness. A person taking diazepam, also known as Valium, should not drive.

After his client was rolled away on a stretcher, Nimz declined to comment on Douglas' sentence.

Douglas' punishment trial was the first case involving a homicide that Shelton, a young prosecutor, has tried in court.

Shelton also declined to comment on Douglas' sentence, referring a reporter to Dobie Kosub, first assistant district attorney.

Kosub said in a statement that the DA's Office sends heartfelt thoughts to Garst's family.

“We can’t put it all back right, but, we hope there has been some measure of justice for Ms. Garst and her family,” Kosub said.

The DA's Office is grateful to Barnard for handing down the maximum sentence, Kosub said in a statement emailed Monday afternoon.

“Judge Barnard is a man of character who can evaluate tragic situations and has the courage to take decisive action,” Kosub said.

Kosub also expressed his appreciation for law enforcement officials involved in the investigation.

“It’s a hard job those folks have but they roll into every shift to handle the things we don’t want to or have to," Kosub said. "And it is because of them and Judge Barnard that justice came for the defendant today.”

On June 1, Douglas pleaded guilty to accident involving death and waived his right to a jury trial to determine guilt or innocence. He requested Barnard determine his sentence. Witnesses testified in Douglas' punishment trial on June 5 and June 6.

Barnard recessed the trial until Monday to accommodate Caballero's schedule. Buckner and the physician testified Monday afternoon.

In closing statements, Shelton told the judge that Douglas, a three-time felon, does not care about anyone but himself.

He showed no remorse for Garst's death, did not know the victim's name last week in court, lied and attempted to deceive authorities about the wreck, Shelton said.

Douglas also tried to gain sympathy from his medical problems, which did not pertain to the case, and he has failed multiple times at probation, the prosecutor said.

Shelton said Douglas was in court Monday not because of a moment of wrongdoing but because of "a life characterized by crime and indifference."

The prosecutor asked Barnard for the maximum sentence.

Nimz told the judge in his closing argument that Douglas cooperated with authorities, voluntarily giving a statement and allowing a blood sample to be taken.

The defense attorney said there was no question Douglas didn't do the right thing when he left the scene of the crash, but he pleaded guilty, appeared in court and, in the first words of his testimony, apologized to Garst's family.

Steven Ray Douglas, right, listens as defense attorney Dustin Nimz, middle, and Wichita County Assistant District Attorney Matt Shelton, left, discuss issues with 89th District Judge Charles Barnard in the first day of Douglas' punishment trial Monday, June 5, 2023.

Nimz said Douglas is bad at answering questions and has mental and physical limitations. He was confused after the crash and pulled over at the nearest exit and started to walk up the ramp.

"He's feeling sick," Nimz said. "He's not clear."

Douglas knew he couldn't make it to the accident and saw others were rendering aid, Nimz said. So he went home where he thought his wife would be to get help.

"Probation is the right choice," Nimz told the judge.

More: Suspended Sheriff Lyde to have day in court for efforts to sink suspension order, dismiss case

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news and more. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Read her recent work here. Her Twitter handle is @Trishapedia.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Steven Ray Douglas wheeled out on stretcher after sentencing