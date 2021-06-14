Drama, horror in Tampa courtroom as murder trial opens

Dan Sullivan, Tampa Bay Times
·5 min read

TAMPA — Ronnie Oneal III stood before a jury, gazed at the courtroom floor with a furrowed brow, and rubbed his palms together. He was silent for a beat, then raised his head and began to cry out.

“The evidence is going show,” he yelled, “that we are under some of the most vicious, lying, fabricating, fictitious government you ever seen! By the time it’s all said and done, you will see who is the mass murderers in Tampa Bay!”

Oneal shouted throughout an impassioned opening statement Monday morning as he continued to represent himself in his murder trial. He paced the courtroom floor. He gestured rapidly with his hands. At times, he directed his words to the crowded courtroom gallery. At times, he leveled his gaze at prosecutors.

“I look alone!” he yelled. “But I am backed by a mighty god!”

In a half-hour oration, Oneal promised to demonstrate that law enforcement and government officials tampered with and distorted evidence in his case to make him look guilty. He suggested that it was his girlfriend, Kenyatta Barron, who attacked their children then night of March 18, 2018, in their Riverview home, and that he killed her in self-defense.

Oneal, 32, is accused of two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Barron and their 9-year-old daughter, Ron’Niveya Oneal. He is also accused of attempting to kill his then-8-year-old son.

If the jury finds him guilty, prosecutors will ask them to recommend a death sentence. The trial is set to last through next week.

Oneal’s declamation came moments after Assistant State Attorney Scott Harmon guided the jury through a night of horror. They heard it through the dead woman’s voice, recorded on a 911 call. She made the call from inside a closet, Harmon said.

“I’m shot,” she whispers in the recording. “Help me, I’m shot, help me, please.”

As she speaks, Oneal is heard in the background.

“Allahu Akbar!” he yells. “Get in here and kill this b----, right now!”

Barron’s voice becomes hysterical before she begins to scream.

“Okay, Ronnie, I’m sorry,” Barron said in the recording. “I’m so sorry. Help me. ... I can’t move my arm. My arm is shot up, Ronnie. Please.”

A thumping noise punctuated the screams. Jurors grimaced.

Later in the call came the male voice again.

“You don’t understand,” he said. “She killed me.”

A next-door neighbor is expected to testify that he heard the commotion, looked out his front door, and saw the elder Oneal standing over Barron’s battered body, beating her with a shotgun. When the neighbor moved to call 911, Oneal dashed back toward his own home.

Inside, Harmon said, Oneal retrieved a hatchet and attacked his daughter.

Born premature, Ron’Niveya Oneal had cerebral palsy. She could not speak and was diagnosed with autism. In the courtroom, the prosecutor showed the jury a series of graphic photos depicting chop wounds and other injuries to her head, neck and body.

“She unlike her mother, couldn’t flee,” Harmon said, looking at the defendant. “And she couldn’t make assertions of love for her father. She couldn’t beg for her life. Ron’Niveya was unable to say stop, please, daddy, please stop. ... The evidence will show she was totally helpless.”

On a TV screen, Harmon showed a photo of Barron’s pink cell phone. On it, was a snapshot of her son, Ronnie Oneal IV. The boy, who survived the attack, was later adopted by one of the homicide detectives who assisted in the case. He is expected to testify in the trial.

Oneal then turned to his third victim, Harmon said. Using a kitchen-style knife, Oneal stabbed and slashed his son repeatedly. Oneal then took a red can and splashed gasoline throughout the house, concentrating on the areas where Barron hid in the closet and in the area near his daughter’s body. He also doused his son with gasoline, the prosecutor said.

When Hillsborough sheriff’s deputies arrived, they first tended to Barron, whose body lay in the neighbor’s yard. They soon noticed smoke seeping out of the Oneal home. The garage door opened. The boy, smoke drifting off his clothes, trotted out. His internal organs were exposed.

“They will tell you,” Harmon said, “The first words that came out of this little brave boy’s mouth— ‘my daddy killed my mommy.’”

In his opening statement, Oneal said he will prove that law enforcement and the boy’s new family coached him about what to say.

“The evidence is going to show,” Oneal told the jury, “that I love my children. ... The evidence will not show you that my son witnessed me beat his mom to death, nor did he witness me shoot his mom. In fact, he didn’t witness much at all.”

Oneal said he will prove that the government altered the 911 recording and records of the call itself. Likewise, he said, he will show that they tampered with video of his arrest and other evidence.

“The evidence is going to show that your representatives in law enforcement wanted to make it to seem like I’m some kind of menace to society,” he said.

He told the jury he would not take his case to trial if he was guilty.

“I guarantee you I wouldn’t waste your time,” he said. “I would have already taken a plea deal of some kind if I knew I did something like this.”

Several family members of the victims watched the opening statements from the courtroom gallery’s back row.

As the prosecutor described the mayhem, a man stood and began to shout at Oneal.

“They’re going to burn your f------ ass!” he said. Sheriff’s deputies hustled him out of the courtroom.

Recommended Stories

  • Ocean City police defend use of force after violent vaping arrest caught on video

    At least one officer was filmed repeatedly kneeing a teenager in the stomach during the Saturday arrest

  • AG Merrick Garland raises as many questions as he answers with First Amendment promises

    Garland assures news media that Justice Department won't target their contacts but can't promise end to information seizures from potential leakers

  • Indiana rushes to spend virus relief aid on new jobs program

    Indiana legislators scrambled in the final days of their session to make decisions on spending the state’s $3 billion share of the $350 billion in federal coronavirus relief money approved this year for state and local governments. In an example of how states are casting for ways to spend the federal influx, Indiana’s budget negotiators wrote in $75 million for the Career Accelerator Program — nearly triple the $27 million going to a 2% increase for the state's higher education system. It's also more than three times what the Legislature appropriated to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Next Level Jobs program two years ago, and nearly double what lawmakers re-injected into his jobs program for the next biennium.

  • Duterte again delays abrogation of key security pact with US

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday again suspended his decision to terminate a key defense pact with the United States, which he has asked to provide more aid and coronavirus vaccines in exchange for retaining the accord. Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said, without elaborating, that Duterte suspended the abrogation of the Visiting Forces Agreement for another six months to allow both sides to address his concerns. Terminating the pact would be a major blow to one of America’s oldest alliances in Asia.

  • Skier dies after sliding 500 feet into rocks in Rocky Mountain National Park

    Bystanders rushed to help him.

  • Nicaragua: Five more opposition figures detained ahead of election

    One of those detained accuses president of launching ‘second dictatorship’

  • Top US diplomat says ‘China has to cooperate’ with investigation into Covid’s origins

    “The main purpose is to make sure that knowing what happened, why it happened, how it happened, we can put in place what’s necessary to prevent it from happening again or at least to mitigate the next outbreak,” Sec. Blinken told CBS on Sunday about the new inquiry

  • ‘She reminded me of my mother’: Joe Biden meets the Queen at Windsor Castle

    The British monarch hosted the US President and First Lady for tea on Sunday afternoon

  • Father, son plead guilty to helping Ghosn flee Japan

    An American father and son pleaded guilty in Tokyo on Monday (June 14), to charges that they illegally helped former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn flee Japan more than a year ago. U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son Peter, could now face up to three years in prison. Buses believed to be carrying the two were seen arriving in court on Monday. Prosecutors accuse them of helping Ghosn escape Japan in a box aboard a private jet to Lebanon in December 2019. The pair allegedly received 1.3 million for their services.In March, they were extradited to Japan from the United States.That's after a months-long battle to prevent that by their American lawyers. Those lawyers argued that the two could face relentless interrogations and torture. Suspects in Japan are interrogated without their lawyers present, and are often denied bail before trial.Japan's conviction rate is 99%.Taylor and his son are now being held at the same jail in Tokyo, where Ghosn was previously detained. At the time of Ghosn's escape, he was awaiting trial on charges that he understated his compensation in Nissan's financial statements by USD$85 million, over the course of a decade. He was also accused of enriching himself at his employer's expense through payments to car dealerships. Ghosn has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. He remains a fugitive in his childhood home in Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan.

  • Major wreckage at hospital hit by artillery in north Syria

    The death toll from an artillery strike on a hospital in northern Syria has risen to at least 15, medical officials said Sunday. The shelling, a day earlier, caused widespread destruction and knocked out the hospital’s maternity ward and surgery unit. Al-Shifaa hospital is in the northern town of Afrin, in an area controlled by Turkey-backed Syrian opposition fighters.

  • Tourist visiting Florida charged with hate crime for attacking Asian family

    Man told Asian family to “go back to where they came from” while vacationing in Florida among rise in hate crime towards AAPI communities

  • Concussion prompts Cordner's early NRL retirement

    Former Australia captain Boyd Cordner has retired from rugby league because of the concussion symptoms that have kept him on the sidelines since last November. Cordner, who had his 29th birthday last week, announced his decision to retire on Monday, days after abandoning his latest plan to return to the National Rugby League for an 11th season with the Sydney Roosters. The NRL has launched a severe crackdown on high tackles this season, resulting in record numbers of players being cautioned, sent off or suspended.

  • NASCAR All-Star Race live updates: Kyle Larson is a million dollar winner at Texas

    Lap-by-lap highlights from the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.

  • S&P 500 dips from record closing high as focus shifts to Fed meet

    The S&P 500 and the Dow eased on Monday, a day after the S&P 500 hit a record closing high, as investors awaited cues from the Federal Reserve's meeting this week on the central bank's outlook on inflation and the future of bond purchases. The technology-heavy Nasdaq rose for the sixth time in the past seven sessions, lifted by gains in shares of Tesla Inc, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc. Recent data has indicated that the U.S. economy is regaining momentum but not overheating, taming worries about inflation and sending the S&P 500 to an all-time high.

  • For novelist-podcaster Marlon James, it's Dead Writer Summer

    'Marlon and Jake Read Dead People' returns for Season 2 with a focus on books that are new to either Marlon James or Jake Morrissey.

  • Walter Klug Rivera: Pinochet-era colonel arrested in Argentina after fleeing Chile

    The Chilean ex-army colonel was convicted in the disappearance and murder of 23 workers in 1973 shortly after Augusto Pinochet seized power in a military coup

  • Biden mixes up Libya and Syria in press conference

    US president discusses relationship with Russia ahead of meeting with Vladimir Putin

  • Delaying lockdown easing will have 'critical impact' on business

    Plans to keep Covid rules in place for an extra month will hurt clubs and restaurants, say trade groups.

  • McConnell: "Highly unlikely" he would allow Biden to fill Supreme Court vacancy in 2024

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told radio host Hugh Hewitt on Monday that it is "highly unlikely" a Supreme Court nominee picked by Biden would be confirmed in 2024 if Republicans take control of the Senate.Why it matters: A record number of judges, plus three Supreme Court justices, were confirmed under Trump. Democrats have pledged to "restore the balance" of the courts.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: Hewitt asked

  • 8 states see a rise in infection rates, 29% of Republicans don't want vaccine – yet: Live COVID-19 updates

    New COVID-19 cases are declining across most of the country, but most states bucking that trend have lower vaccination rates. Latest COVID-19 news.